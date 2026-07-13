How Kevin Bwire became a champion for his peers in Uganda

One of the most impactful activities he participates in is helping fellow students make reusable menstrual pads during club sessions. Many girls missed lessons during menstruation due to lack of sanitary materials.

“Some would stay home for several days every month,” Kevin explains. “After learning how to make reusable pads, attendance improved because they no longer feel embarrassed or unprepared.”

Teachers confirm that absenteeism linked to menstruation has reduced, and classroom participation has increased.

Perhaps Kevin’s greatest contribution is trust. Students now approach him early when facing challenges from bullying to emotional stress, before situations escalate into serious conflict.

“When a friend struggles, we listen first,” he says. “Sometimes they only need someone their age to understand.”

Where problems exceed his ability, he refers learners to teachers trained under the programme’s guidance and counselling approach.

According to school staff, this peer-support system has strengthened reporting pathways and reduced disciplinary cases. Learners increasingly seek help instead of reacting through fights or withdrawal.

The Connect with Respect approach encourages adolescents to become active participants in creating safer learning environments. Kevin embodies that principle.

As health prefect, he organizes short awareness talks during assemblies, reminding students about hygiene, mutual respect, and responsible behaviour. Rather than formal speeches, he shares experiences relatable to fellow learners.

“Students listen because they know I face the same situations,” he says.