Signature Premier Properties Ranked No. 1 in Residential Sales Volume on Long Island for May 2026

Peter Morris and Kathy Viard

LIBOR Ranking Reflects Continued Growth, National Recognition and the Strength of Long Island's Largest Independently Owned Residential Real Estate Company

One of the greatest strengths of Signature Premier Properties is our culture” — Kathy Viard

EAST NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Premier Properties , Long Island's largest independently owned residential real estate company and one of the nation's leading independent brokerages, has been ranked No. 1 in residential sales volume across Nassau and Suffolk counties for May 2026, generating more than $500 million in residential sales volume during the month, according to the Long Island Board of REALTORS(LIBOR).The ranking reflects the continued confidence buyers and sellers place in Signature Premier Properties and the company's sustained growth since opening in 2007. Earlier this year, Signature Premier Properties was recognized in both RISMedia's 2026 Power Broker Report and RealTrends Verified, placing the company among the top 5 percent of residential real estate companies in the nation."Being ranked number one in residential sales volume on Long Island reflects the trust that thousands of buyers and sellers place in our agents every year," said Peter Morris, Co-Owner of Signature Premier Properties. "This achievement represents the dedication, professionalism and market expertise of more than 1,700 Signature professionals who work every day to help their clients achieve their real estate goals. It also reflects the strength of our brand, our collaborative culture and our commitment to delivering exceptional service throughout every community we serve." Founded in 2007, Signature Premier Properties has grown into Long Island's largest independently owned residential real estate brokerage with 23 offices and more than 1,700 licensed real estate professionals serving buyers and sellers throughout Long Island and the New York metropolitan region. The company has built its reputation through exceptional local market knowledge, innovative marketing, advanced technology and a culture centered on outstanding client service.Signature Premier Properties continues to distinguish itself through its independent ownership, allowing the company to invest in its professionals, embrace innovation and respond quickly to changing market conditions. Nearly all of Signature's agents are full-time professionals, providing buyers and sellers with experienced guidance in one of the nation's most active and competitive residential real estate markets."One of the greatest strengths of Signature Premier Properties is our culture," said Kathy Viard, Co-Owner of Signature Premier Properties. "Our professionals support one another, share ideas and continually learn from one another. That collaborative environment allows our agents to deliver exceptional service while helping buyers and sellers make informed decisions in every type of market. It is a culture that has driven our growth from the very beginning."The ranking also reflects the confidence buyers and sellers continue to place in Signature Premier Properties during a dynamic residential real estate market. The company's experienced professionals guide clients through every stage of the buying and selling process by combining deep neighborhood knowledge with innovative marketing strategies, advanced technology and personalized service.As the real estate industry continues to evolve, Signature Premier Properties remains focused on investing in professional development, emerging technologies and innovative marketing tools that help its agents deliver outstanding results while providing the personal guidance and trusted advice that have become hallmarks of the Signature brand.Today, Signature Premier Properties is consistently recognized among the nation's leading residential real estate companies and continues to expand its presence while remaining committed to the values that have guided the company since its founding: integrity, professionalism, innovation, collaboration and exceptional service.For more information about Signature Premier Properties, go to www.signaturepremier.com -END-About Signature Premier PropertiesFounded in 2007, Signature Premier Properties is Long Island's largest independently owned residential real estate brokerage. The company operates 23 offices and has more than 1,700 licensed real estate professionals serving buyers and sellers throughout Long Island and the New York metropolitan region. Signature Premier Properties has been recognized by both RealTrends Verified and RISMedia's Power Broker Report among the top 5 percent of residential real estate companies in the nation. The company provides residential, luxury, commercial, relocation and property management services while delivering exceptional local market expertise and personalized client service. For more information go to visit www.signaturepremier.com

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