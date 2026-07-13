Highway 14 lane closure begins July 27 from Stockton to Winona for resurfacing (July 13, 2026)

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STOCKTON, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highway 14 will encounter a single lane closure from Stockton to Winona beginning July 27 as crews resurface the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The resurfacing will take place from Rollin Sunset Drive/Wacholz Drive near Stockton to 0.1 miles west of Gilmore Valley Road/County Road 21 near Winona. During the resurfacing there will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car directing traffic. Truck climbing lanes will also be closed.

The resurfacing work is expected to be completed in September.

For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.

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