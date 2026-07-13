Public invited to learn about MnDOT and explore job opportunities (July 13, 2026) Highway 197 Bemidji project begins stage 1C detour on July 17 (July 10, 2026)

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ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair and community open house on July 22 in Albert Lea to share information about the work maintenance crews perform to keep highways safe and reliable.

Job seekers and community members are invited to attend this open-house-style event on July 22, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Albert Lea truck station (22231 770th Avenue, Albert Lea, MN). Attendees will be able to talk with maintenance employees about what it’s like working at MnDOT and check out the equipment they use. People interested in working at MnDOT can ask questions about applying.

People can search for job openings and apply online. Laptops will be available at the event for attendees to apply for the openings, and staff will be available to guide people through the process. Interested candidates are encouraged to bring a resume if possible.

The MnDOT highway maintenance worker position requires a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and is responsible for things such as plowing snow, repairing guardrail, filling potholes, paving roads and managing vegetation. Veterans may be eligible for a waiver of a CDL based on military experience with a VMET DD2586.

This is a year-round full-time position. A typical work schedule is Monday to Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 6:30-10:30 a.m.

In addition to the full-time maintenance worker positions, MnDOT is also hiring temporary snowplow drivers. Attendees will be able to ask questions about this role at the job fair.

Benefits and perks include work-life balance, career growth, superior health and retirement benefits and wage increases every six months with good performance. It’s part of the transportation specialist series, which offers advancement opportunities.

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