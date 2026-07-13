Route 622 over Lake Anna to close for inspection of Dike 3

CULPEPER – Dominion Energy, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Transportation, will close Route 622 (Moody Town Road) as it crosses Lake Anna in Louisa County for its annual inspection of Dike 3.

The closure is scheduled from Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and will be lifted overnight. The work is limited to Dike 3 at the water crossing, so all homes and businesses on both the north and south sides of the lake will remain accessible during the inspection.

A signed detour will be in place for drivers needing to cross the lake.

Drivers south of the lake will be directed along the following detour route:

Route 701 (Eastham Road)

Route 601 (Bumpass Road)

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road)

Drivers north of the lake will be directed along the following detour route:

Route 622 (Moody Town Road)

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road)

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.