Search ’n Stuff Accelerates International Growth After Landmark Conference at Emirates Stadium

Search 'n Stuff Community - London - Emirates Stadium

Search ’n Stuff hosted its flagship London conference at Emirates Stadium, welcoming more than 130 digital marketing professionals from around the world.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The one-day event welcomed SEO specialists, PPC professionals, AI enthusiasts, analytics experts, content strategists, agency leaders, founders, and in-house marketers for a programme focused on the future of search, artificial intelligence, digital marketing and growth, and community-driven learning.Held at one of London's most iconic venues, the conference reflected the continued growth of Search ’n Stuff, a community founded by SEO consultant and entrepreneur Yagmur Simsek with a mission to create meaningful connections within the digital marketing industry.From One Meetup to an International CommunitySearch ’n Stuff ( https://searchnstuff.co.uk/ ) was founded on a simple idea: that some of the most valuable opportunities in a professional career come not from presentations or sales pitches, but from genuine conversations with the right people in the right environment.What started as intimate networking gatherings has evolved into an international community that now hosts conferences, workshops, networking events, industry dinners, and collaborative experiences across multiple countries.Founder Yagmur Simsek moved to London in 2020 after building her career in digital marketing across both agency and in-house roles. Over the past decade, she has worked with international brands and organisations while becoming an active contributor to the global search marketing community.Recognising a growing need for more human-centred industry events, she launched Search ’n Stuff Networking Project to create spaces where professionals could build meaningful relationships, share knowledge openly, and learn from one another without the barriers often found at larger commercial conferences.“Search ’n Stuff has never been about creating the biggest event in the industry,” said Simsek. “It has always been about creating the right room. We wanted to bring together curious, ambitious, and generous people who genuinely want to help each other grow. Seeing more than 130 professionals travel from different countries to join us at Emirates Stadium was a reminder of how powerful a community can be.”Industry-Leading Speakers Share Insights on Search, AI and GrowthThe London conference featured presentations and discussions from some of the industry's most respected experts, including:Aleyda Solís, Alex Moss, Tom Capper, Ayisha Yousef, Areej AbuAli, Lazarina Stoy, Chima Mmeje, Lily Ray, Mark Williams-Cook, Navah Hopkins, Katie Thompson, Itamar Blauer, Charlie Whitworth, Jake RudgeSessions explored some of the most important developments shaping the industry today, including AI-powered search experiences, content quality, brand visibility, paid media innovation, measurement, automation, and the changing relationship between technology and human expertise.Attendees also participated in networking sessions designed to encourage collaboration between agencies, brands, technology providers, consultants, and founders.Sponsor Support Helps Drive Community GrowthThe event was supported by leading organisations from across the search and digital marketing ecosystem.Gold Sponsors:- WhitePress- StudioHawkSilver Sponsors:- Advanced Web Ranking- Majestic- CandourTheir support enabled Search ’n Stuff to continue investing in community-led initiatives while creating opportunities for attendees to discover new tools, services, and partnerships.The conference was also supported by a growing network of media and community partners that helped amplify the event internationally. Including names and brands;- GeoGenie, Fandango SEO, The Audience Club, Search London, Women in Tech SEO, Peaksense, LiftMCP, Don’t Panic, Serp Conf., Whitworth, Athens SEO, Global Cyber Security Network, SEOFOMO, What Matters Media, The Growth CollectiveBeyond Events: Building an Ecosystem for Professional GrowthWhile conferences remain an important part of the Search ’n Stuff journey, the organisation's ambitions extend far beyond a single annual event.Over the past year, Search ’n Stuff has focused on building an ecosystem that combines education, networking, mentorship, community building, and professional development opportunities. This includes smaller networking events, industry dinners, collaborative meetups, and experimental event formats designed to create deeper connections between attendees. The organisation also plans to expand scholarship opportunities and accessible ticket initiatives to ensure that talented professionals can participate regardless of financial circumstances.What's Next for Search ’n StuffFollowing the success of London 2026, Search ’n Stuff has announced a number of upcoming initiatives and events.Search ’n Stuff Antalya 2026 — an international multi-day conference bringing together digital marketing professionals from around the world in Turkey for learning, networking, workshops, and community experiences.Search ’n Stuff Awards — a new initiative recognising outstanding achievements, innovation, and contributions across the digital marketing industry.

Search 'n Stuff London Conference | 26.06.2026 | Emirates Stadium - The Home of Arsenal FC

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