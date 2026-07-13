Comprehensive Veterinary Reusable Gown Systems Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Reusable Gown Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary reusable gown systems market is experiencing significant momentum as demand grows for sustainable and effective protective apparel in animal healthcare. This sector is evolving rapidly, supported by increasing veterinary procedures, rising companion animal ownership, and expanding veterinary infrastructure worldwide. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and future outlook in this specialized segment.

Projected Market Size and Expansion Trajectory of the Veterinary Reusable Gown Systems Market

The market for veterinary reusable gown systems has seen robust growth recently, with its value anticipated to rise from $1.05 billion in 2025 to $1.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Historical growth is linked to factors such as the growing incidence of zoonotic infections that require stringent infection control measures, an increase in veterinary surgical procedures, expansion of veterinary hospital infrastructure, the high cost of disposable protective clothing, and heightened awareness of hospital-acquired infection risks. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $1.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. This anticipated growth is driven by the adoption of circular economy models in healthcare textiles, use of advanced washable antimicrobial fabrics, stronger regulatory focus on veterinary hygiene compliance, growth in centralized textile sterilization services, and the rising need for cost-effective and sustainable clinical apparel. Emerging trends include wider implementation of reusable gown sterilization and laundering infrastructure, demand for antimicrobial and fluid-resistant textile coatings, expansion of centralized hospital laundry and infection control systems, and enhanced regulatory standards for veterinary infection prevention and hygiene.

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Understanding Veterinary Reusable Gown Systems and Their Role

Veterinary reusable gown systems are specially designed protective garments made to be used multiple times in animal healthcare settings. Crafted from durable, washable, and fluid-resistant textiles, these gowns offer effective barrier protection during clinical, surgical, and animal handling procedures. Their primary purpose is to support infection control protocols while promoting cost savings and environmental benefits through repeated laundering and reuse cycles.

Expansion of Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals as a Market Growth Engine

The rising number of veterinary clinics and hospitals is a critical factor propelling the veterinary reusable gown systems market forward. These healthcare facilities, staffed by licensed veterinarians, provide a range of medical, surgical, and preventive animal care services. Increased pet ownership has driven higher demand for routine care, vaccinations, and medical procedures, leading to growth in veterinary facility infrastructure. This expansion generates greater need for reusable gowns to protect staff and uphold infection control standards. For example, in October 2025, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported that the United States had 34,296 veterinary practices in 2023, with an average gross revenue of about $1.5 million per practice in 2024. This growth in veterinary facilities directly supports the demand for reusable protective apparel.

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Impact of Growing Companion Animal Ownership on Market Demand

The surge in companion animal ownership is another key driver encouraging the adoption of veterinary reusable gown systems. Companion animals, primarily kept for emotional support and companionship, have become increasingly popular. This rising trend results in more frequent veterinary visits and procedures, which in turn requires more protective gowns to ensure staff safety and hygiene during animal care. According to the American Pet Products Association in March 2025, pet ownership in the U.S. rebounded strongly, with 94 million households owning at least one pet—up from 82 million in 2023. Dogs are present in 51% of households (68 million), while cats are found in 37% (49 million). This increase in pet ownership is fueling demand for veterinary reusable gowns.

Growing Veterinary Healthcare Expenditure Supporting Market Growth

Veterinary healthcare spending, which includes resources allocated for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and disease management in animals, is rising steadily. This growth is driven by higher investments from governments, institutions, and individuals aimed at combating zoonotic diseases, enhancing disease surveillance, and improving veterinary infrastructure to protect both animal and public health. Such increased funding enables veterinary clinics and hospitals to invest in high-quality reusable gowns to ensure staff protection and effective infection control. For instance, the American Animal Hospital Association projected that veterinary care expenses in the U.S., including pharmaceuticals dispensed through veterinary clinics, would reach approximately $41.4 billion in 2025. This growing expenditure significantly supports the expansion of the veterinary reusable gown systems market.

Regional Market Dynamics Highlighting Growth Opportunities

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary reusable gown systems market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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