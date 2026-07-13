Award-Winning Roseville Golf Club Unveils Renovated Clubhouse

Golf NSW 2025/26 Metropolitan Club of the Year completes major clubhouse renovation and opens doors to corporate clients, function bookings and new members.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roseville Golf Club, named Golf NSW Metropolitan Club of the Year 2025/26, has completed a major renovation of its clubhouse, unveiled in late 2025 and is now fully open for corporate seminars, meetings, private functions and golf membership enquiries.

Located at 4 Links Avenue, Roseville on Sydney's Lower North Shore, the club transformed nearly every room inside its clubhouse, including its dedicated seminar and meeting spaces. The renovated facilities include the Board Room (up to 12 guests), the Garigal Room (20–80 guests), the Terrace Room (30–150

guests), and the combined Garigal Terrace configuration for events up to 250 guests. Explore their full range of events and functions available to host at their North Shore venue https://www.rosevillegolf.com.au/web/pages/events

The newly renovated clubhouse is available for a range of corporate and private events, including seminars, workshops, training sessions, corporate golf days, meetings, wakes and private functions. Each space features high-quality AV equipment, fast Wi-Fi, catering options and on-site event support.

Roseville Golf Club is conveniently located just 10 minutes from Chatswood, with easy access from the Sydney CBD, free on-site parking and public transport options including nearby bus stops and train stations at both Roseville and Chatswood.

Private Golf Membership Now Open — Currently No Waitlist

Alongside its expanded function offering, Roseville Golf Club is currently accepting applications for private golf membership, with no waitlist. Set on a beautifully maintained 18-hole private golf course on Sydney's Lower North Shore, the club offers membership categories to suit every stage of the game, from beginners picking up a club for the first time to experienced players looking for a new home club. View the membership page https://www.rosevillegolf.com.au/web/pages/categories

Full membership at Roseville Golf Club includes unlimited access to the course, practice facilities and the newly renovated clubhouse, entry into club competitions, 10 discounted visitor vouchers, discounted food and beverage, full voting rights and access to reciprocal clubs across Australia. Full membership is currently priced at an annual fee of $4,225 plus a $400 House Card, with a one-time entrance fee of $7,500.

Membership options are also available for intermediate (19-39 years), juniors, cadets, house playing and social members who wish to enjoy the club's facilities without playing golf competitively. Women currently make up more than 40% of the club's membership, making Roseville one of the most inclusive private golf clubs in Sydney.

The club's 18-hole course is complemented by a pro shop, coaching clinics, women's golf programs and a vibrant junior and cadet program, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. As the Golf NSW 2025/26 Metropolitan Club of the Year, and now with a fully renovated clubhouse, Roseville Golf Club offers a premium private golf membership experience without the lengthy wait times associated with many Sydney clubs.

For function enquiries or membership information, contact Roseville Golf Club on 02 8467 1800, email events@rosevillegolf.com.au or visit www.rosevillegolf.com.au.

About Roseville Golf Club

Roseville Golf Club is an award-winning private golf club located on Sydney's Lower North Shore. The club offers an 18-hole private golf course, a fully renovated clubhouse completed in late 2025 and a range of function and event spaces suitable for corporate and private occasions. Roseville Golf Club is the Golf NSW 2025/26 Metropolitan Club of the Year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.