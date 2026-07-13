The Colour of Responsible Watch Design: MONDAINE essence Quartz

A fresh expression of Swiss design, inspired by the Colour of the Year 2026.

At MONDAINE, responsibility isn't an addition to good design: it's part of it. The essence collection shows how thoughtful materials and timeless Swiss design can come together in one watch.” — Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group Director

PFäFFIKON SZ, SWITZERLAND, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONDAINE introduces the essence Quartz Limited Edition in Transformative Teal, bringing a fresh new look to one of the brand's most distinctive collections. Limited to 300 individually numbered pieces worldwide, the new edition combines the clean simplicity of MONDAINE's signature design with an innovative material approach and the Colour of the Year 2026.Inspired by renewal and optimism, Transformative Teal balances blue and aquatic green to create a refined yet expressive dial. Paired with a crisp white case and strap, it introduces a contemporary accent while preserving the unmistakable clarity that defines every MONDAINE watch.Inspired by the iconic Official Swiss Railways Station Clock, the essence Quartz remains instantly recognisable through its clean dial, bold indexes and signature red second hand, delivering exceptional readability at a glance.What distinguishes the collection is its innovative construction. The case, case back, buckle and strap are all crafted from a lightweight castor oil-based compound, offering a durable alternative to conventional materials while reducing reliance on fossil-based plastics. Combined with a Swiss Made quartz movement and hardened mineral crystal, the result is a watch designed to perform reliably for years to come."At MONDAINE, responsibility isn't an addition to good design: it's part of it. The essence collection shows how thoughtful materials and timeless Swiss design can come together in one watch." - Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group DirectorWith its 41 mm case and lightweight construction, the essence Quartz is designed for everyday comfort and suits a wide variety of wrists and personal styles. The contrasting black inner ring adds subtle depth to the Transformative Teal dial, while the quick-release strap system allows effortless strap changes without tools.For more than 60 years, MONDAINE has followed the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle , integrating responsible material choices and production processes across its collections. The essence Quartz reflects this philosophy through its innovative construction while remaining true to the Swiss design, quality and longevity that define every MONDAINE timepiece.Designed to be worn every day and made to last for years, it embodies MONDAINE's belief that thoughtful watchmaking should care for both people and the planet. Because it's always #timetocare.Contact Information for United States:Contact person: Jane Anne DarkenDesignation: Account ExecutiveAddress: Paul Wilmot Communications, 401 Lafayette Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003Email address: jdarken@paulwilmot.comContact Information for ROW:

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