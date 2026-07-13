SGS Laboratory Becomes First TISAX-Approved Service Provider in India

Connected vehicle technology is generating unprecedented volumes of sensitive data – SGS's Pune Chakan laboratory is now India's first TISAX®-approved service provider.

SGS’s Pune Chakan automotive laboratory now provides testing under the TISAX® information security standard.

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce that its Pune Chakan laboratory has been approved to provide testing services under Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX). This voluntary standard provides a uniform level of information security for car manufacturers and their supply chains, and the Pune facility is the first in India to be approved as a TISAX assessment service provider.The German automotive industry created the TISAXstandard to offer a consistent benchmark for automotive supply chains, enabling them to demonstrate that specific security benchmarks have been met. The increase in automotive smart technology has led to greater risks to associated data, and TISAX assessment assures the safety and integrity of personal and commercially sensitive data.Compliance with TISAX requirements offers a range of benefits beyond industry recognition, including:• Reduced risk and stronger data governance• Enhanced credibility through a single, standardized assessment• Ability to share results with multiple OEMs via the ENX portal, eliminating duplicate audits, reducing effort and lowering long-term compliance costs• Recognition as a preferred supplier in security-critical markets• Alignment with OEM prototype protection requirements and global standards, including ISO 27001 and the UK General Data Protection Regulation• Access to international markets through improved global compatibility and scalabilityThe Pune laboratory joins a network of TISAX-assessed sites in China and Germany, further strengthening SGS’s global TISAX network and expanding service availability for clients in South Asia.This recognition of the Pune laboratory’s expertise and experience demonstrates SGS’s commitment to ensuring the protection of sensitive customer and prototype data with the highest standards of confidentiality and trust, while expanding global access to reliable automotive testing services.Stakeholders are advised to explore SGS’s automotive services About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of over 100,000 dedicated professionals. With more than 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and a portfolio of trusted specialized brands, including Applied Technical Services, Brightsight, Bluesign and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN SW).

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