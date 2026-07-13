Kentucky ProudÂ® invites buyers, sellers to 'Retail Ready' Vendor Expo in Shelbyville

Kentucky agribusinesses, food producers, wholesale buyers encouraged to attend





FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 13, 2026) – Kentucky Proud®, the official marketing program of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, is seeking vendors and wholesaler buyers for its second “Kentucky Proud Vendor Expo” on Friday, Sept. 18.





The event, 1-4 p.m. at the Shelbyville Conference and Welcome Center, aims to connect Kentucky Proud members who offer "retail-ready" products with wholesale buyers across the Commonwealth. The focused, business-to-business format allows Kentucky Proud members to showcase their products and make connections with a variety of prospective retail buyers.





“We are excited to offer this showcase for our Kentucky Proud agriculture producers,”

Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said. “Agriculture is economic development, and bringing everyone together benefits the producers, the retailers, and the state.”





Kentucky Proud, which was established in 2002, is a centralized marketing platform that elevates consumer recognition of local businesses and local farm products. More than 75 percent of agricultural business members are small family farms.





“At Kentucky Proud, we promote Kentucky farms and the farm products that our members create,” Commissioner Shell said. “If it has the Kentucky Proud logo, you can be assured the products were raised, grown, manufactured, or processed in Kentucky by Kentuckians. That logo gives consumers the confidence to know it came from friends, neighbors, or fellow residents of this great Commonwealth.”





From fresh produce to meats and sweet treats, Kentucky Proud products span a wide variety of agricultural products. The Kentucky Proud Vendor Expo provides an exclusive buyer event for emerging Kentucky Proud retail ready members.





Wholesale buyers are invited to the expo knowing vendors will be vetted prior to the event, ensuring all products at the expo comply with commercial retail standards, including product liability, proper labeling, and barcodes. For wholesale buyers, the event serves as a one-stop sourcing opportunity to discover unique, high-quality and authentic Kentucky-grown or made items to satisfy growing demand for local goods.





Active Kentucky Proud members who are ready to showcase their retail products can apply for booth space by logging into their member portal account at kyproud.com.





Retailers, distributors, and food service personnel are encouraged to register at: https://bit.ly/26KYPExpoBuyer.There is no cost for buyers to attend.





Advanced registration is through Aug. 15, with final registrations accepted through Aug. 30.