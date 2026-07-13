Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Celebrates Double Nomination at the 2026 World Travel Awards

Beach Club and watersports lagoon at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Firedoor, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives' signature overwater restaurant, pairs contemporary island cuisine with panoramic ocean views and a striking glass-floor setting above the lagoon, creating one of the resort's most distinctive dining experiences. Aerial view of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, where contemporary overwater villas, pristine white-sand beaches and one of North Malé Atoll's vibrant house reefs come together on a private island just 20 minutes from Malé by speedboat. Floating Deck at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. Sail into seclusion on a private floating deck with daybeds, ocean views, and curated menus served by our chef for an unforgettable experience Overwater Pool Villas with direct access for snorkelling in the lagoon at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Boutique island resort recognised among the Indian Ocean's finest as guests are invited to celebrate nine years of unforgettable island experiences.

Our greatest achievement has never been the awards themselves, it is the trust our guests place in us to become part of some of life's most meaningful moments.” — Raffaele Solferino

MALE, MALDIVES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in two prestigious categories at the 2026 World Travel Awards , earning recognition as both Maldives' Leading Boutique Resort and Indian Ocean's Leading Villa Resort.Often described as the "Oscars of the travel industry," the World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across global tourism and hospitality, recognising destinations and resorts that consistently deliver outstanding guest experiences.For Grand Park Kodhipparu, the nominations arrive during a milestone year as the resort celebrates nine years of welcoming travellers to its private island in North Malé Atoll.Just twenty minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the 120-villa resort has established itself as one of the Maldives' most distinctive boutique escapes, combining contemporary island design with an award-winning house reef, exceptional dining experiences and genuine Maldivian hospitality.The nominations also reflect a period of continued international recognition for the resort. Earlier this year, Grand Park Kodhipparu was named among Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, receiving honours for its spectacular pools and house reef, while General Manager Raffaele Solferino was recognised for the second consecutive year among the region's leading hotel general managers."Our greatest achievement has never been the awards themselves," said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. "It is the trust our guests place in us to become part of some of life's most meaningful moments. These nominations belong to every member of our team who has contributed to creating memorable experiences over the past nine years, and to every guest who has chosen to share their journey with us."The resort continues to evolve its experience-led philosophy through its recently introduced Connected Island Luxury positioning, placing meaningful experiences, personal wellbeing and genuine human connection at the heart of every stay.Whether discovering vibrant marine life just metres from the shore, enjoying signature dining at FireDoor, reconnecting through wellness experiences or simply slowing down beneath endless Indian Ocean skies, guests are encouraged to experience the Maldives at their own pace.Voting for the 2026 World Travel Awards is now open.Guests, travel professionals and industry partners who have experienced Grand Park Kodhipparu are invited to cast their vote in support of the resort.About Grand Park Kodhipparu, MaldivesLocated in North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is an award-winning boutique luxury resort managed by Park Hotel Group. The resort features 120 beachfront and overwater villas, an exceptional house reef, award-winning dining experiences, wellness facilities and thoughtfully curated island experiences inspired by the philosophy of Connected Island Luxury.For further information, visit:To vote in the 2026 World Travel Awards:

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