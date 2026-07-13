Veterinary Oral Ulcer Treatments Market Size To Reach $1.66Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.8%

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Oral Ulcer Treatments Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary oral ulcer treatments market has seen notable growth recently and is set to continue expanding in the years ahead. This market is influenced by several factors, including advancements in veterinary medicine, changing animal care practices, and increasing awareness about oral health in animals. Here is an overview of the market’s current status, key growth drivers, leading trends, and regional outlook.

Veterinary Oral Ulcer Treatments Market Size and Expected Growth

The market for veterinary oral ulcer treatments has experienced strong growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $1.19 billion in 2026, reflecting an annual growth rate of 8.6%. This historical growth is mainly due to the limited availability of specialized treatments for oral ulcers in animals, widespread untreated oral infections, heavy reliance on traditional antibiotics and antiseptics, the absence of targeted drug delivery for oral mucosal lesions, and generally low awareness of advanced oral care in veterinary practice.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $1.67 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 8.8%. This future growth is driven by breakthroughs in regenerative veterinary medicine, the rising demand for therapies that promote faster healing, greater adoption of precision drug delivery systems, increased emphasis on animal welfare and pain management, and the development of biologically active and microbiome-based treatment options. Noteworthy trends include the use of regenerative oral tissue therapies to speed up healing, nano-formulated antimicrobial gels for better mucosal absorption, plant-based and bioactive compounds for natural ulcer care, targeted drug delivery systems, and the rise of probiotic and microbiome-focused treatments that enhance oral healing in animals.

Understanding Veterinary Oral Ulcer Treatments and Their Purpose

Veterinary oral ulcer treatments consist of products designed specifically to manage and heal ulcerative conditions inside the mouths of animals. These therapies work by reducing pain, controlling infections, and encouraging tissue regeneration. They typically contain active ingredients such as antimicrobials, anti-inflammatory agents, and protective substances. The goal of these treatments is to support oral health by maintaining a clean, soothing environment that promotes quicker recovery from oral ulcers.

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Growth Factors Behind the Expansion of the Veterinary Oral Ulcer Treatments Market

The increasing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals is a significant contributor to market growth. These healthcare facilities provide a wide range of medical, surgical, and preventive care services for animals. As pet ownership continues to grow, more animals require routine checkups, vaccinations, and medical attention, which leads to increased diagnosis and treatment of oral ulcers. For example, in October 2025, data from the American Veterinary Medical Association revealed that in 2023, the United States had 34,296 veterinary practices with an average gross revenue of about $1.5 million per practice in 2024. This expansion in veterinary infrastructure is boosting demand for specialized oral ulcer treatments.

Rising Veterinary Healthcare Spending Promotes Market Development

Another key factor driving the veterinary oral ulcer treatments market is the surge in veterinary healthcare expenditure. This spending encompasses funds allocated by governments, organizations, and individuals toward animal health, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management. The rise in expenditure is largely due to the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, prompting increased investment in disease monitoring, prevention initiatives, and veterinary infrastructure to protect both animal and public health. Higher financial resources enable clinics to purchase advanced medications, improving the management of oral ulcers in animals. For instance, according to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinary care spending in the U.S., including pharmaceuticals dispensed through clinics, was expected to reach approximately $41.4 billion in 2025. This investment positively impacts the growth of the oral ulcer treatment market.

The Role of Livestock Farming Growth in Market Expansion

The expanding livestock farming sector also contributes to the market’s growth. Livestock farming involves raising animals for food, fiber, and labor under controlled agricultural conditions. Driven by increasing global demand for animal-based products due to population growth and shifting dietary preferences, livestock farming is growing worldwide. This increase raises the number of animals susceptible to oral diseases, creating a greater need for effective veterinary oral ulcer treatments to maintain herd health and productivity. For example, in December 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected global chicken meat production to rise by approximately 2% in 2026, reaching 109.6 million tons, with U.S. output expected to grow about 1% to 22 million tons. The expansion of livestock farming thus plays a critical role in boosting demand for veterinary oral ulcer therapies.

Regions Leading the Veterinary Oral Ulcer Treatments Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary oral ulcer treatments market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years. The comprehensive market report also covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing insights into global market trends and regional dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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