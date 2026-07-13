Benchmark Mortgage Announces Executive Promotions, Strengthening Leadership for Its Next Chapter of Growth

Jim McMahan named Executive Chairman & Partner; Jim Poulin now President & COO; Shawn Poe named Chief Credit Officer; Brandon Cottone rises to SVP of Operations

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Mortgage (Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC) today announced four executive promotions that deepen the company’s leadership structure and position it for continued national growth. Jim McMahan, a member of the Benchmark ownership group, has been elevated to Executive Chairman & Partner. Jim Poulin, who has led the company’s Credit and Operations since 2008, has been promoted to President & Chief Operating Officer. Shawn Poe, a 22-year Benchmark veteran, has been named Chief Credit Officer. Brandon Cottone, a 13-year veteran of Benchmark's operations team, rises to Senior Vice President of Operations.The moves solidify Benchmark’s leadership structure — a reflection of what Benchmark has long called “The Benchmark Way”: the belief that integrity, relationships, and a commitment to doing the right thing are not just values on a wall, but the actual operating model of the company.“This leadership structure reflects exactly how we think about building a great company — put the right people in the right seats, and we all flourish. Jim McMahan, Jim Poulin, Shawn Poe, and Brandon Cottone have each earned this.”— Norman T. Koenigsberg, Chief Executive Officer, Benchmark MortgageJim McMahan — Executive Chairman & PartnerJim McMahan has been a central figure in Benchmark’s story since joining in 2008. As President & Partner, he helped shape the culture, the sales organization, and the values-driven identity that defines the company today. His elevation to Executive Chairman & Partner reflects the depth of his contribution and his continued commitment to Benchmark’s long-term trajectory.“This company has always been about the people inside it. Moving into the Executive Chairman role gives me the opportunity to focus on what I love most — the culture, the relationships, and making sure we’re building something that lasts well beyond any of us.”— Jim McMahan, Executive Chairman & Partner, Benchmark MortgageJim Poulin — President & Chief Operating OfficerJim Poulin joined Benchmark in 2008 as EVP of Underwriting Operations and has grown into one of the organization’s most trusted operational leaders. Most recently serving as COO and Chief Credit Officer, his promotion to President & COO formalizes the full scope of his organizational oversight — spanning Benchmark’s retail, wholesale, and builder divisions — and reflects his central role in the company’s next phase of growth and modernization.“The title is new. The work isn’t. What this reflects is a commitment to running this company the right way — with transparency, with discipline, and with the people who’ve earned it.”— Jim Poulin, President & Chief Operating Officer, Benchmark MortgageShawn Poe — Chief Credit OfficerShawn Poe has been part of Benchmark’s fabric since 2004. In more than two decades in underwriting and credit operations, he has helped build and maintain the disciplined credit standards that Benchmark’s borrowers, branches, and partners have come to rely on. His appointment as Chief Credit Officer formalizes his leadership of that function at the highest level.“My focus is straightforward — make sure our credit decisions reflect our values, support our loan officers with clear standards, and continue building the kind of consistency that our partners and borrowers can count on.”— Shawn Poe, Chief Credit Officer, Benchmark MortgageBrandon Cottone — Senior Vice President of OperationsBrandon Cottone joined Benchmark in 2013 and has grown with the company at every step — from Pipeline Manager to Director of Branch Support and most recently to Vice President of Operations. Along the way, he has become a trusted leader whom our branches and corporate teams lean on every day. Throughout his career, Brandon has built a reputation for driving operational excellence, building lasting relationships, and enhancing the customer experience across all lines of business. His collaborative leadership style, strategic mindset, and unwavering commitment to serving our business have made him an important part of Benchmark's continued success. His promotion to Senior Vice President of Operations reflects the significant impact he has made and the confidence he has earned across the organization."Benchmark gave me the opportunity to grow, and I've never taken that for granted. My commitment is simple: build and lead world-class teams, drive operational excellence, support and empower our branches, and always show up for the families who count on us."— Brandon Cottone, Senior Vice President of Operations, Benchmark MortgageThe promotions come during a period of significant momentum for Benchmark. In early 2026, the company appointed Norman T. Koenigsberg as CEO, bringing a track record that includes founding First Choice Loan Services and co-founding NYLX/LoanLogics. Benchmark has also recently announced a major technology partnership with Lender Toolkit to deploy the Prism platform and launched a refreshed brand identity. Together, these moves signal a company investing deliberately in its next 27 years.“I started this company with the belief that relationships and doing the right thing would always win. Twenty-seven years later, I’m looking at a leadership team that proves it. Same heart. New chapter. Let’s go.”— Stewart Hunter, Founder & Partner, Benchmark MortgageFounded in 1999, Benchmark Mortgage is a nationally recognized brand offering a wide range of mortgage products with a focus on serving veterans and first responders. The company has built a dynamic lending community by focusing on integrity and relationships. The power of creativity and innovation sets Benchmark apart from its competitors. Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC NMLS ID# 2143. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org . Equal Housing Lender.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.