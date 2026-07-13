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1-800-PLUMBING® Relaunches with New Website, Advancing Its Position as the Nation's Premier Licensed Plumbing Brand

"Plumbing service truck with 1-800-PLUMBING branding and logo"

"Your trucks. The nation's most memorable plumbing number."

1-800-Plumbing licenses its brand and number to one plumbing company per market for a flat monthly fee with no royalties.

When your trucks carry 1-800-PLUMBING, that number is exclusively yours in your market. Nobody else can have it. That kind of exclusivity is what independent plumbing companies need.”
— Alan Cline
SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SURPRISE, AZ, 1-800-PLUMBING®, Inc. has launched Phase 1 of a redesigned website at www.800plumbing.com, marking the next chapter for a brand that has operated continuously for more than 20 years. The relaunch coincides with growing interest from private equity-backed home services platforms seeking consistent, recognizable branding across their portfolio companies as consolidation within the plumbing and broader trades sector continues at an accelerated pace.

1-800-PLUMBING® holds three federally registered trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and maintains exclusive operational control of the 1-800-758-6246 vanity number. It's one of the few true vanity numbers remaining in the trades. That combination of trademark protection, national number exclusivity, and two-plus decades of consumer recognition represents a ready-made brand infrastructure that no amount of marketing spend can replicate overnight.

For PE-backed platforms managing multiple acquired plumbing operators across different regions, brand fragmentation is an underappreciated drag on portfolio value. 1-800-PLUMBING® addresses that directly. Exclusive geographic licensing gives a single operator per market the right to carry the brand and the number, eliminating the consumer search entirely. The name is not just memorable. It is the service itself.
The redesigned website represents Phase 1 of a broader digital update, with additional content, territory resources, and operator tools planned for release over the coming months. Plumbing operators and home services platforms interested in available territories are encouraged to visit www.800plumbing.com or contact the licensing team directly. Exclusive means exclusive. There is one licensee per market, no exceptions.


About 1-800-PLUMBING®, Inc.
1-800-PLUMBING®, Inc. is a Wyoming corporation and the exclusive operator of the 1-800-758-6246 vanity number, backed by three federally registered USPTO trademarks. For more than two decades, the company has licensed exclusive territorial rights to qualified plumbing operators nationwide on a straightforward monthly licensing basis. 1-800-PLUMBING® does not perform plumbing services; its focus is brand stewardship and the continued growth of its licensed network. For inquiries, visit www.800plumbing.com.

Media & Licensing Contact:
Alan Cline, President
1-800-PLUMBING®, Inc.
www.800plumbing.com
alan@800plumbing.com
1-800-758-6298

Alan D Cline
1-800-PLUMBING INC
+ +1 800-758-6298
alan@800plumbing.com
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1-800-PLUMBING® Relaunches with New Website, Advancing Its Position as the Nation's Premier Licensed Plumbing Brand

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