Veterinary Mobile Device Management Market Size to Reach Billion by 2030 with CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary mobile device management market is becoming increasingly important as technology adoption grows in animal healthcare. This sector is undergoing rapid expansion fueled by advances in digital tools and the rising use of mobile devices in veterinary practices. In the following sections, we’ll explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, major trends, and regional outlook, highlighting what lies ahead for this evolving industry.

Steady Market Growth Expected in Veterinary Mobile Device Management

The veterinary mobile device management market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.71 billion in 2025 to $0.8 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This upward trend is driven by factors such as the wider adoption of digital diagnostic tools, growing use of mobile devices within veterinary clinics, an increase in pet ownership, expansion of practice management software, and better internet connectivity in healthcare environments.

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Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $1.35 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.8%. This anticipated growth is fueled by rising demand for telemedicine services in veterinary care, increased investment in digital infrastructure, greater emphasis on data security and compliance, broader implementation of cloud-based mobile device management platforms, and a focus on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. Prominent trends during this period include more widespread adoption of cloud-based veterinary MDM solutions, integration of mobile electronic medical records (EMR) into veterinary workflows, demand for real-time device monitoring and remote management, expansion of mobile veterinary services and telemedicine, and heightened attention to data protection and regulatory compliance.

What Veterinary Mobile Device Management Entails

Veterinary mobile device management is a specialized solution designed to oversee, secure, and control mobile devices used across animal healthcare settings. Its main objectives are to ensure secure access to veterinary data, enable remote management and software updates, protect sensitive patient and client information, and streamline operations by supporting mobile workflows in clinics, hospitals, and field services.

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Key Factors Propelling the Veterinary Mobile Device Management Market

The ongoing digital transformation in veterinary healthcare plays a pivotal role in the growth of the veterinary mobile device management market. This transformation involves adopting digital tools and technologies to modernize clinical processes, enhance decision-making, and deliver more efficient and accessible care for animals. It is increasingly driven by rising demand for convenient and remote veterinary services that provide faster access to care and improve overall operational efficiency.

As digital platforms and mobile devices become more prevalent in veterinary clinics, the need for secure management, monitoring, and control of these devices grows stronger. This ensures data security, compliance with regulations, and smooth day-to-day operations. For example, in March 2026, Instinct Science LLC, a US-based veterinary technology company, reported that roughly 90% of veterinary practices use digital diagnostic and imaging tools, 75% rely on digital communication platforms to interact with clients, and 91% have implemented or upgraded at least one new technology in the past year. This widespread adoption highlights how digital transformation is driving demand for veterinary mobile device management solutions.

The Role of Increasing Pet Ownership in Market Expansion

The rising trend of pet ownership is another major factor supporting growth in the veterinary mobile device management market. Pet ownership involves caring for animals as companions by providing food, shelter, healthcare, and emotional support. This practice is becoming more popular due to factors like urban loneliness, as more people seek companionship in pets amid busy, isolated lifestyles.

Veterinary mobile device management plays a vital role in supporting pet ownership by allowing veterinarians to efficiently monitor and manage pet health records, appointments, and treatment plans through digital platforms. This capability helps ensure timely care and promotes better overall health outcomes for pets. For instance, in October 2025, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported that the percentage of people acquiring cats increased to 47.6%, up from 43.5% in 2023. This growth in pet ownership is directly contributing to higher demand for veterinary mobile device management solutions.

Increasing Animal Healthcare Spending as a Growth Catalyst

Spending on animal healthcare continues to rise, further boosting the veterinary mobile device management market. This spending includes medical care, treatments, and preventive measures aimed at maintaining animal health and welfare. Greater awareness of animal well-being is encouraging pet owners and farmers alike to invest more in preventive care and routine check-ups.

Veterinary mobile device management supports these spending increases by improving operational efficiency, minimizing errors, and enabling more cost-effective care. This is achieved through centralized device management, real-time monitoring, and secure access to medical records and treatment information. For example, in April 2024, the American Pet Products Association revealed that U.S. pet care expenditures reached $147 billion in 2023. This included $64.4 billion on pet food and treats, $32 billion on supplies and medicines, $38.3 billion on veterinary care and product sales, and $12.3 billion on services like boarding and grooming. Such spending trends emphasize how rising healthcare costs contribute to the growth of veterinary mobile device management solutions.

Regional Overview of the Veterinary Mobile Device Management Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary mobile device management market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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