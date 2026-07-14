ElectrumAI Launches FundingIQ, Its AI-Native Funding Discovery Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElectrumAI today announced the launch of FundingIQ, its AI-native funding discovery platform designed to modernize how businesses, nonprofits, research institutions, city governments, and enterprises discover and monitor funding opportunities.For decades, organizations have spent countless hours navigating fragmented government websites, legacy databases, and multiple funding portals—or paying expensive consultants—to identify relevant funding opportunities. The process has remained largely manual, time-consuming, and inefficient.FundingIQ changes that approach. Instead of requiring users to know which agencies, programs, or databases to search, FundingIQ starts with what an organization is building. Users simply describe their project, upload a proposal or business plan, or provide a website URL. Its semantic discovery engine analyzes the organization's objectives, funding needs, sector, geography, and eligibility signals to identify and rank the most relevant funding opportunities.FundingIQ searches across grants, loans, tax incentives, RFPs, prizes, and other funding programs, explaining why each opportunity is relevant and significantly reducing the time required to discover funding.The platform also introduces document and website analysis, personalized funding profiles, saved searches, and real-time email alerts that notify users whenever new funding opportunities matching their projects become available."Funding discovery has been broken for decades," said Niall McMahon, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of ElectrumAI. "Organizations shouldn't have to know every agency, acronym, portal, or program name before they can find relevant funding. FundingIQ starts with what the user is trying to fund, then surfaces the opportunities most likely to matter."Alina Reyzelman, CEO and Co-Founder of ElectrumAI, added:"We built FundingIQ after experiencing firsthand how inefficient funding discovery really is. We paid thousands of dollars to a grant consultant only to be told there were no suitable opportunities. It was an expensive 'no.' We realized the problem wasn't a lack of funding—it was a broken discovery process. Our mission is to make the funding discovery process faster, smarter, and more accessible."FundingIQ is building broad coverage of U.S. federal and state funding opportunities, with an expanding corpus spanning grants, loans, tax incentives, RFPs, prizes, and other public funding programs. ElectrumAI's long-term vision is to create the global platform for funding discovery by bringing together public and private funding opportunities into a single intelligent search experience.To make funding discovery accessible to organizations of every size, FundingIQ offers a freemium plan alongside competitively priced subscription options that provide an affordable alternative to traditional funding databases while delivering a more intelligent and efficient discovery experience.ElectrumAI's founders bring more than 60 years of combined international leadership experience across energy, renewables, technology, AI, and data analytics. Together, they have built and scaled businesses across multiple continents and have successfully exited previous ventures. The company is supported by an experienced Advisory Board comprising leaders in technology, business strategy, branding, cybersecurity, and grant consulting.For more information or to explore FundingIQ, visit www.electrumai.ai About ElectrumAIElectrumAI is the company behind FundingIQ, an AI-native funding discovery platform that helps businesses, nonprofits, research institutions, and public sector organizations discover grants, loans, tax incentives, RFPs, prizes, and other funding opportunities. By combining semantic AI with intelligent search, FundingIQ enables organizations to identify relevant funding faster, more accurately, and with significantly less manual effort than traditional funding databases.

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