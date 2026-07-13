A Swiss Design Icon in a New Colour: MONDAINE Unveils the Limited Edition Transformative Teal Wall Clock

MONDAINE Wall Clock

The iconic Official Swiss Railways Station Clock is reimagined in the Colour of the Year 2026, introducing a bold new expression of Swiss design.

The MONDAINE Wall Clock is recognised for clarity and timeless design. Transformative Teal offers a fresh expression while preserving its iconic character.” — Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group Director

PFäFFIKON SZ, SWITZERLAND, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONDAINE presents a new limited edition of its iconic 25 cm Wall Clock in Transformative Teal, the Colour of the Year 2026. Limited to just 500 pieces worldwide, the release brings a fresh visual identity to one of Switzerland’s most recognisable design objects while remaining unmistakably MONDAINE.Few timepieces have had the cultural influence of the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock. Designed for exceptional legibility in busy railway stations, its minimalist dial remains a benchmark of functional industrial design more than 80 years later.Originally created in 1944 by Swiss Federal Railways engineer Hans Hilfiker, the clock’s clean white dial, bold black indexes and distinctive red second hand have become recognised far beyond the railway platform, appearing in homes, offices and museums around the world.The new Transformative Teal edition demonstrates how great design evolves: subtly, thoughtfully and without losing its character.Balancing blue and aquatic green, Transformative Teal reflects one of the defining colour directions of 2026. Applied to the matte aluminium case and subtle dial accents, it brings a refined sense of modernity while preserving the clarity and simplicity that define the MONDAINE Wall Clock."The MONDAINE Wall Clock is recognised for clarity and timeless design. Transformative Teal offers a fresh expression while preserving its iconic character. " — Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group DirectorWhile the colour is new, everything that defines the MONDAINE Wall Clock remains unchanged. The precise quartz movement ensures reliable timekeeping, while the sweeping second hand creates a smooth, continuous motion for a quieter presence in everyday spaces. A high-contrast dial provides exceptional readability, and the dust-resistant matte aluminium case is built for years of everyday use.Measuring 25 cm, the clock suits a wide variety of interiors, from minimalist homes and creative studios to contemporary workplaces. Each of the 500 individually numbered pieces is engraved on the case back, highlighting its exclusive limited-edition status.More than a functional object, the MONDAINE Wall Clock continues to represent the enduring appeal of purposeful Swiss design where every element has a reason, and nothing is unnecessary.True to MONDAINE's commitment to responsible watchmaking, the Transformative Teal edition is created with longevity at its core. By designing products that stand the test of time and following the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle , MONDAINE continues its mission to create with care - for people, for design and for the planet. Because it's always #timetocare.Contact Information for United States:Contact person: Jane Anne DarkenDesignation: Account ExecutiveAddress: Paul Wilmot Communications, 401 Lafayette Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003Email address: jdarken@paulwilmot.comContact Information for ROW:

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