Nebraska Department of Economic Development Invites Applications for READ Nebraska Grant Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has opened applications for the 2026 READ Nebraska Grant Program. At the request of Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska Legislature established the program through Legislative Bill (LB) 814 during the 2023 legislative session. Each year since then, the Unicameral has allocated funding to DED to provide aid to mentoring programs designed to improve the reading levels of elementary students. In the 2026 legislative session, the Nebraska Legislature included professional growth mentoring as an eligible activity under the READ Nebraska Grant Program.

Through the READ Nebraska grant program, DED will award funds to support mentorship programs with a proven track record of working with students in Nebraska. Eligible initiatives must be targeted to the mentorship of elementary students and include a focus on enhancing students’ reading skills and/or professional growth.

To apply for the READ Nebraska program and for application instructions, visit the READ Nebraska program webpage. Applications for the program are open now and will remain open until August 2, 2026.