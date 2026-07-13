Bravo TV 20-Year Alum Peggy Tanous of RHOC and CapAquarius Media Go for a Three-Peat with Their Summer Giveaway

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Peggy Tanous and CapAquarius Media highlight purpose-driven brands in music, beauty, fashion, wellness and sustainability.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Peggy Tanous and CapAquarius Media highlight purpose-driven brands in music, beauty, fashion, wellness and sustainability.

Consumers today are looking for authentic brands that tell meaningful stories, create positive impact, and inspire others.” — Monique Lore' Stinson, Founder of CapAquarius Media & Swag & Sponsors

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of two highly engaging campaigns earlier this year, Bravo TV 20-Year Alum Peggy Tanous of The Real Housewives of Orange County has once again partnered with CapAquarius Media & Swag & Sponsors for their third giveaway of 2026—a "three-peat" collaboration designed to spark viral social media engagement while introducing audiences to an exceptional collection of purpose-driven brands.Currently streaming as part of Bravo's 20-year reunion celebration of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Peggy Tanous continues to connect with longtime fans while using her platform to champion entrepreneurs whose brands are built on authenticity, creativity, wellness, and giving back.This year's Summer Giveaway featured an inspiring lineup of emerging artists, beauty innovators, fashion entrepreneurs, and wellness brands that are redefining their industries through passion and purpose.>You Hear That? That's Rising Recording Artist Stefanie Michaela.Now streaming on Spotify, Stefanie Michaela is a pop/R&B singer-songwriter whose music is rooted in authenticity, resilience, and emotional storytelling. After stepping away from the music industry to raise five children—including two sets of twins—Stefanie has returned to her artistic calling with renewed purpose.Her latest EP, Turning Pages, along with her powerful single Let Me See the Real You, encourages listeners to embrace transformation, healing, vulnerability, confidence, and authentic living. Rather than chasing trends, Stefanie creates music inspired by real life, allowing every song to resonate with audiences seeking hope, encouragement, and emotional connection.Continuing to expand her platform through live performances and community engagement, Stefanie will participate in the Jacaranda event in West Hollywood this November, where she will connect with fellow creatives, industry professionals, and fans while furthering her mission of inspiring others through music.>Fashion with Purpose: Bold&ZealReturning as a fan favorite and longtime supporter of CapAquarius Media giveaways, Bold&Zeal continues proving that fashion can create meaningful impact.Founded by Erica Bazerkanian and her family, Bold&Zeal was inspired by the legacy of Erica's father, Jeff Stone, following his spinal cord stroke. What began as fundraising through marathon running has evolved into a premium apparel brand built around courage, resilience, and perseverance.Every collection is thoughtfully designed with timeless style and exceptional craftsmanship while reminding people to "Live Bold." Even more meaningful, 10% of every purchase supports the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, helping fund paralysis research, advocacy, and resources for families affected by spinal cord injuries.>Luxury Self-Care with SofanyaElevating everyday wellness is Sofanya, creator of the luxurious Sacred Body Oil.Handcrafted in small batches in California, Sacred Body Oil deeply nourishes, restores, and illuminates the skin while repairing dryness at its source. Rich in botanical nutrients and infused with Sofanya's signature jasmine rose fragrance, every application becomes both a skincare ritual and a moment of mindfulness.Each purchase includes access to The Beauty of Me Ritual through a QR code, transforming daily skincare into an intentional practice of self-love, presence, and renewal.>Glitter N Bliss: Beauty, Wellness & TravelEntrepreneur Janair Johnson, founder of Glitter N Bliss (GNB) in Scottsdale, Arizona, continues expanding her lifestyle brand built on confidence, beauty, and transformation.With nearly two decades of experience in the beauty industry, Janair specializes in custom color, dimensional highlights, corrective color, extensions, hair restoration, and precision styling. Beyond the salon, she has launched a collection of natural, refreshing skin and hair care products designed to nourish and restore healthy beauty through thoughtfully selected ingredients.Her entrepreneurial vision also includes a recently launched travel business, creating memorable experiences that inspire connection, wellness, and exploration. Glitter N Bliss continues to grow through strategic partnerships, media opportunities, and collaborations across the beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle industries.>Sustainable Swimwear for the Whole FamilyJoining this year's curated collection is Earthcove by Pure Earth Collection—the world's first organic cotton swimwear range for the whole family.Created for families seeking sustainable luxury, Earthcove combines timeless design with environmentally conscious craftsmanship, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional swimwear. Designed with comfort, durability, and sustainability in mind, the collection reflects a growing movement toward mindful fashion that protects both people and the planet.Follow Earthcove on Instagram at @earthcoveswim and @pureearthcollection to discover the latest collections and sustainable lifestyle inspiration.Every featured brand was carefully selected by CapAquarius Media & Swag & Sponsors, a company dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs with influential media, celebrity partnerships, strategic collaborations, and high-profile events."This campaign celebrates entrepreneurs who lead with purpose," said Monique Lore' Stinson, Founder of CapAquarius Media & Swag & Sponsors and a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer. "Consumers today are looking for authentic brands that tell meaningful stories, create positive impact, and inspire others. We're proud to bring these incredible companies together while creating opportunities for them to reach new audiences through media, influencer collaborations, and celebrity engagement."Designed to be the campaign's biggest giveaway, this third collaboration between Peggy Tanous and CapAquarius Media generated widespread viral engagement across social media while introducing thousands of new consumers to brands making a difference through music, beauty, fashion, wellness, sustainability, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship.About CapAquarius Media & Swag & SponsorsCapAquarius Media & Swag & Sponsors is a boutique media relations, celebrity gifting, and strategic partnership company founded by Monique Lore' Stinson, a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer. The company specializes in connecting emerging brands with influential media platforms, celebrity collaborations, podcast interviews, red-carpet events, and experiential marketing opportunities that drive visibility, credibility, and long-term growth.

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