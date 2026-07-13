World Cup Final Games Spark New Momentum for United Soccer Association

United Soccer Association TOPSoccer United Soccer Association Match United Soccer Association x Tampa Bay Rowdies United Soccer Association Match

One of Florida's Longest-Established Youth Soccer Communities Opens Registration as National Interest in the Sport Peaks

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Key Takeaways: United Soccer Association is celebrating its 35th year as one of Florida's most established youth soccer governing bodies, now spanning 47 member clubs, 300+ teams, and over 5,500 players.- Its partnership with the Tampa Bay Rowdies gives players and coaches direct access to professional-level coaching education and ID camps, a resource few youth leagues in the state can offer.- The league will launch a new TOPSoccer Division for the 2026/27 season, expanding opportunities for young athletes with intellectual, emotional, and physical disabilities through adaptive programming and inclusive play.- With soccer's popularity surging nationally during this summer's World Cup, and a new spring season launching in March 2027, the league is looking forward to welcoming that national momentum into local participation.United Soccer Association is one of Florida's most established youth soccer associations, serving as a scheduling and governing body for the state's growing soccer community. Now in its 35th year, the league encompasses 47 member clubs, more than 300 teams, and over 5,500 players. The association was founded to provide a scheduling body for affiliated clubs, while promoting the well-being of youth and adults involved in the sport, with a mission centered on good sportsmanship, educational coaching clinics, and inclusive access to the game for all participants, regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, or sex."United Soccer Association has spent the past 35 years building something players can rely on," said Kai Velmer, Executive Director of United Soccer Association. "But what matters most isn't just what happens on the field. It's about getting kids outside, active, and part of something bigger than themselves. Soccer gives them structure, teamwork, discipline, and resilience, the same things that help them grow into successful, confident adults. That's what we set out to build, and it's what we're committed to protecting as we grow."What does this mean for Florida soccer families?Divisional play with a 12-14 match regular season gives clubs and families a dependable competitive structure to build around, while dedicated league administration handles scheduling, communication, and standards to ensure a consistent experience across every division, regardless of club size.A key part of the league's identity is its commitment to accessibility, reflected in giveback programs and grants that put equipment, education, and opportunity within reach for every family – from free cleats, shinguards, and balls for players in need, to college ID camps and scholarships that help athletes take the next step beyond youth soccer. That commitment extends to its partnership with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, which gives players and coaches a visible pathway to professional-level development. Through the partnership, United Soccer Association offers coaching education led by Rowdies staff, along with professional and college ID camps hosted at the Rowdies training facility.How does United Soccer Association compare to other youth soccer leagues?Providing these resources is one of the league’s greatest points of impact and a key differentiator from many traditional youth soccer leagues. While most leagues focus primarily on competition and scheduling, United Soccer Association is committed to creating meaningful opportunities both on and off the field by providing access to professional-level development while remaining diverse, inclusive, and affordable for families."We want to be more than just a scheduling body. We want to make a positive impact on our soccer community and help players, coaches, referees, and families gain greater access and opportunity," said Kai Velmer, Executive Director of United Soccer Association. "Through our low-cost league model and programs such as our Green and Gold Initiatives, which include scholarships, educational grants, and our Cleats, Shin Guards & Ball Program, we're building a league that truly serves everyone."TopSoccer DivisionBeginning with the 2026/27 season, United Soccer Association will introduce a new TOPSoccer Division (The Outreach Program for Soccer), expanding opportunities for young athletes with intellectual, emotional, and physical disabilities to participate in the sport. Through a single registration, families will have access to adaptive programming and events across participating league locations, furthering the league's mission to ensure every player has a place to play, develop, and belong.How can I get my child involved?Families interested in joining a United Soccer Association member club can visit the league website and explore the Member Clubs page to find a club in their area: https://usa-soccer.org/ How can I support these programs?Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the league’s community impact initiatives, including the Cleats, Shin Guards & Ball Program, scholarships, coaching education grants, and referee development programs, can learn more through United Soccer Association’s Green and Gold Initiatives. Together, these programs help remove financial barriers, create opportunities for participation, and ensure that more young athletes have access to the game regardless of their background or circumstances.What happens next?With soccer's popularity surging nationally amid this summer's World Cup, United Soccer Association sees an opportunity to help local players translate that excitement into activity, trading screen time for field time. The league's regular season, along with a new spring season launching in March 2027, gives families more access to opportunities to get players involved. As interest in the sport reaches a national peak, the league's 35-year foundation of accessible, community-driven soccer, backed by its partnership with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and its giveback programs, positions it to welcome a new wave of players and families in the seasons ahead.About United Soccer AssociationUnited Soccer Association is a Florida-based youth soccer association serving as the scheduling and governing body for 47 member clubs, over 300 teams, and more than 5,500 players across the state. Now in its 35th year, the league is committed to promoting sportsmanship, education, and inclusive opportunity for all youth and adults involved in the sport. Through its partnership with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, United Soccer Association offers coaching education, ID camps, and grant programs that extend the value of youth soccer well beyond the field.About TOPSoccerTOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a community-based training and team placement program designed for young athletes with intellectual, emotional, and physical disabilities. Created by US Youth Soccer, TOPSoccer provides opportunities for players of all abilities to develop soccer skills, build confidence, foster friendships, and experience the joy of the game in a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment. Through dedicated volunteers, coaches, and community partners, TOPSoccer helps ensure that every athlete has the opportunity to participate and belong.

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