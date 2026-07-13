Commercial Vehicles Market Share Projected to Reach USD 1.64 Trillion, at a CAGR of 4.85% During 2026 to 2035

Commercial Vehicles Market Summary

North America's commercial vehicle market is forecast to grow at a 5.12% CAGR, supported by federal incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Heavy-duty commercial trucks captured an estimated 45.5% share of the commercial vehicle market in 2025, driven by infrastructure spending and long-haul freight demand.” — Arti Dhapte

NY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global commercial vehicle market is positioned for sustained growth through 2035, driven by global economic expansion, the growth of e-commerce and logistics, infrastructure investment, and population growth driving transportation demand. The projected valuation of USD 1.64 trillion reflects sustained demand across all vehicle segments and regions, with commercial vehicles remaining essential infrastructure for global commerce and mobility.Commercial Vehicles Market OverviewThe global commercial vehicle market trends is positioned for sustained growth through 2035, driven by global economic expansion, the growth of e-commerce and logistics, infrastructure investment, and population growth driving transportation demand. The projected valuation of USD 1.64 trillion reflects sustained demand across all vehicle segments and regions, with commercial vehicles remaining essential infrastructure for global commerce and mobility.The market is experiencing robust growth driven by several fundamental factors. The accelerating expansion of e-commerce and last-mile delivery networks worldwide is creating substantial demand for light commercial vehicles and delivery vans. The growth of global trade and logistics infrastructure, including warehouse expansion, port modernization, and highway network development, supports demand for heavy-duty trucks and specialized commercial vehicles. Urbanization and population growth are driving demand for public transit and passenger transport solutions across both developed and developing regions. Infrastructure development initiatives across emerging economies, including road construction, mining operations, and urban development projects, are supporting demand for construction and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.Industry trends indicate a decisive shift toward electric and hybrid commercial vehicle adoption, particularly in urban delivery and public transit applications. Fleet operators are increasingly pursuing sustainability goals, prompting investment in zero-emission commercial vehicles for city-center and last-mile operations. The growing emphasis on total cost of ownership optimization is driving adoption of telematics, fleet management systems, and predictive maintenance technologies to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime. The expansion of autonomous driving technologies, initially focused on highway platooning and depot-to-depot operations, is reshaping logistics planning. Connectivity features, including over-the-air updates and real-time vehicle tracking, are becoming standard in modern commercial vehicles.Technological developments are advancing commercial vehicle capabilities. The application of lightweight materials including high-strength steel, aluminum, and composites is improving payload capacity and fuel efficiency. Advanced driver-assistance systems, including collision mitigation, lane-keeping assistance, and emergency braking, are improving safety and reducing accident rates. Electric propulsion systems are maturing for commercial applications, with ranges extending and charging infrastructure expanding. Telematics and connectivity solutions are enabling real-time fleet optimization, predictive maintenance, and driver performance monitoring. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is emerging as a viable zero-emission option for heavy-duty, long-haul applications where battery electric ranges remain limited.Policy and regulatory influence on the commercial vehicle market is substantial. Emission regulations, including Euro 7, Bharat Stage VI, US EPA, and China 6 standards, are driving the adoption of advanced powertrains and aftertreatment technologies. Government fleet electrification mandates and zero-emission vehicle targets are accelerating the transition to electric commercial vehicles in key markets. Infrastructure investment initiatives, including highway expansion and charging infrastructure development, support commercial vehicle operations and adoption. Trade policies and tariffs influence manufacturing locations and supply chain strategies, affecting commercial vehicle production and distribution.The demand outlook for commercial vehicles remains strongly positive, supported by global economic growth, the expansion of e-commerce and logistics, infrastructure investment, and population growth driving transportation demand. Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market, driven by massive logistics networks, construction activity, and population density in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. North America maintains a strong position with high truck utilization and robust logistics infrastructure. Europe leads in advanced technology adoption, including emissions compliance and autonomous driving development, while emerging regions offer significant long-term growth potential as their logistics infrastructure evolves.📍 Get Free Sample Report for Detailed Market Insights:Commercial Vehicles Market SegmentationBy Vehicle TypeThe commercial vehicle market is segmented by vehicle type into Heavy-Duty Commercial Trucks, Light Commercial Vans, and Buses. Heavy-duty trucks, defined as vehicles with gross vehicle weight ratings above 16,000 kilograms, represent the largest segment, serving long-haul freight, construction, and mining applications. Light commercial vans encompass vehicles up to 6,000 kilograms including delivery vans, pickup trucks, and service vehicles, with demand accelerated by e-commerce and last-mile delivery growth. Buses serve public transit, intercity, school, and tourism transportation, supported by population growth and government investments in mass transit infrastructure.By Propulsion TypePropulsion type segmentation includes Internal Combustion Engine and Hybrid and Electric Vehicles. Internal combustion engine vehicles continue to dominate the commercial vehicle market, particularly in heavy-duty applications where operational range and refueling infrastructure are critical. Hybrid and electric vehicles represent the fastest-growing segment, driven by urban delivery fleet electrification, government zero-emission vehicle mandates, and improving battery technology. Electric buses are leading adoption in this segment, followed by electric delivery vans and medium-duty trucks.By Gross Vehicle Weight RatingGross vehicle weight rating segmentation includes Class 1 (≤6,000 lbs), Class 2 (6,001–10,000 lbs), Class 3 (10,001–14,000 lbs), Class 4 (14,001–16,000 lbs), and Class 5 (Above 16 tons). Class 1 vehicles, including light pickup trucks and vans, support urban delivery and service fleets. Class 2 vehicles cover light-duty commercial applications. Class 3 and 4 vehicles serve medium-duty applications including box trucks and vocational vehicles. Class 5 vehicles, heavy-duty trucks above 16 tons, dominate long-haul freight and construction applications.By End-Use IndustryEnd-use industry segmentation covers Logistics and E-Commerce, Construction and Mining, Public Transit, Agriculture, and Others including Defense and Utilities. Logistics and e-commerce represent the largest segment, driven by global trade growth and the expansion of delivery networks. Construction and mining applications demand heavy-duty trucks and specialized vehicles for materials transport, earthmoving, and site operations. Public transit applications include city buses, intercity coaches, and paratransit vehicles supported by government infrastructure investment. Agriculture applications include farm trucks and specialized implements. Defense and utilities present additional opportunities for specialized commercial vehicles.🛒 You can buy this market report at:Commercial Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape / Key PlayersThe commercial vehicle market is characterized by the presence of global manufacturers, regional players, and specialized producers competing on technology, performance, and cost. Key companies include Daimler Truck Holding AG, Volvo Group, Traton Group (Volkswagen Truck & Bus), PACCAR Inc., Navistar International Corporation, Scania AB, MAN SE, Iveco Group, Hino Motors, Isuzu Motors, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, FAW Jiefang, Sinotruk, BYD, and Proterra.Daimler Truck Holding AG is a global leader in commercial vehicles, offering comprehensive product portfolios across heavy-duty trucks, buses, and light commercial vehicles, with a strong focus on emissions reduction and autonomous driving technology. Volvo Group is a major manufacturer of trucks, buses, and construction equipment, with substantial investment in electric and autonomous vehicle technologies. Traton Group encompasses several commercial vehicle brands including Scania, MAN, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, with a strong European presence and global ambitions.PACCAR Inc. is a leading US-based manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth and Peterbilt brands, with a strong North American presence and global operations. Navistar International Corporation is a US-based truck and bus manufacturer with a growing focus on electric and autonomous technologies.Strategic developments in the market include substantial investments in electric and autonomous truck technologies, the expansion of manufacturing capacity in emerging markets, and strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen technology capabilities and market position. OEMs are investing in battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell technologies, with production of electric commercial vehicles expanding across global markets.Latest Industry News & DevelopmentsRecent industry developments highlight the accelerating transformation of the commercial vehicle market. In June 2026, global retail commercial vehicle sales reached 4.27 million units, with India and Japan leading gains as OEMs reported significant deliveries. Sales across India rose 10.3% year-on-year to 72,624 units, representing a five-year high for the month. Japan experienced the strongest year-on-year improvement among major markets, rising 51.1% to 18,732 units. Sales across Europe rose 8.2% to 283,149 units, with four major western European countries recording double-digit gains.In the electric commercial vehicle segment, Volvo Group announced a partnership with Waabi to accelerate the launch of autonomous commercial vehicles, deploying Waabi's next-generation generative AI technology for self-driving trucking at scale. The partnership aims to integrate autonomous AI into Volvo's advanced production platform for autonomous trucks, accelerating commercialization of autonomous freight solutions.Tesla unveiled a prototype of its second-generation semi-trailer truck with an extended range of 800 kilometers at 100% charge capacity and optimized charging infrastructure, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency for commercial users and supporting sustainable logistics. The advancement of electric truck technology is accelerating the transition toward zero-emission logistics, reshaping commercial vehicle landscape by offering longer ranges and efficient charging solutions.Commercial Vehicles Market Challenges & OpportunitiesKey restraints facing the commercial vehicle market include the high upfront cost of electric commercial vehicles compared to conventional diesel counterparts, creating adoption barriers for cost-sensitive fleet operators. Limited charging infrastructure, particularly for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles requiring high-power charging, constrains electric truck adoption and operational flexibility. Supply chain disruptions, including component shortages and logistics bottlenecks, impact production schedules and vehicle availability. Economic uncertainty and cyclicality in freight demand affect commercial vehicle purchasing decisions and fleet expansion plans. The complexity of transitioning to alternative propulsion technologies and developing the supporting ecosystem presents significant operational and investment challenges.Emerging opportunities in the market are substantial and diverse. The accelerating transition toward sustainable logistics creates significant opportunities for electric and alternative-fuel commercial vehicles. The expansion of e-commerce and last-mile delivery networks drives demand for light commercial vehicles designed for urban operation. The adoption of telematics, connected vehicle technologies, and fleet management platforms creates opportunities for value-added services and solutions. The development of autonomous trucking technologies presents opportunities for operational cost reduction and logistics efficiency improvement.Future potential lies in the integration of autonomous driving technology for long-haul freight applications, the expansion of hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy-duty applications, and the development of integrated logistics solutions combining vehicles with charging infrastructure and fleet management platforms. The convergence of electrification, automation, and connectivity will reshape commercial vehicle operations, creating new business models and service opportunities.To explore more market insights, visit us at:The medium-term growth outlook remains positive, supported by logistics sector expansion, infrastructure investment, and the transition toward sustainable commercial transportation. Asia-Pacific will continue to lead market expansion, while Europe and North America maintain significant positions through technology leadership and regulatory-driven adoption.Long-term industry potential is influenced by the trajectory of electrification, automation, and the evolution of logistics models. The commercial vehicle industry is undergoing structural transformation as sustainability imperatives, technological innovation, and changing logistics models reshape vehicle design, powertrain selection, and fleet operations. Companies that successfully navigate the transition toward sustainable transportation, invest in autonomous technology, and build integrated logistics solutions will capture disproportionate value. As commercial vehicles remain essential to global commerce, the industry's successful transformation to zero-emission, automated, and connected operations will be critical for sustainable economic development.More Related Reports from MRFR Library:

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