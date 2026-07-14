EMMA International Relocates Global Headquarters to Miami, Florida

EMMA International is relocating its global headquarters to Miami, FL. A quote from EMMA COO, Kira Jabri. A quote from EMMA COO, Kira Jabri. EMMA International is relocating its global headquarters to Miami, FL.

Strategic Move Positions the Company for Continued Growth, Global Expansion, and Enhanced Client Support

As we continue expanding our services and partnerships, this strategic relocation positions us to better serve our clients while attracting exceptional talent from around the world” — Kira Jabri

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. ( EMMA International ), a leading global life sciences consulting firm specializing in quality, regulatory, compliance , engineering, and digital transformation services, is proud to announce the relocation of its headquarters from Birmingham, Michigan, to Miami, Florida.The move represents a significant milestone in EMMA International's continued growth strategy. Miami's position as an international business hub provides expanded access to global markets, strengthens collaboration with clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, and beyond, and supports the company's long-term vision of delivering world-class consulting services to the life sciences industry.While the corporate headquarters has relocated to Miami, EMMA International remains committed to serving clients worldwide through its network of consultants and strategic partnerships. The new headquarters will enhance operational capabilities, foster innovation, and provide additional opportunities for talent acquisition as the company continues to expand its services and international presence."Our move to Miami represents far more than a change of address. It reflects the next chapter in EMMA International's growth. Miami's global connectivity, thriving life sciences ecosystem, and entrepreneurial spirit align perfectly with our vision for the future. As we continue expanding our services and partnerships, this strategic relocation positions us to better serve our clients while attracting exceptional talent from around the world," said Kira Jabri, COO of EMMA International.The new headquarters will serve as the central hub for EMMA International's executive leadership, operations, business development, marketing, and client support teams. This will reinforce the company's commitment to helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and combination product companies navigate increasingly complex global regulatory and quality requirements.Founded in 2013, EMMA International has built a reputation for providing practical, compliant, and results-driven consulting solutions to organizations across the life sciences industry. The relocation marks another important step in the company's mission to support innovation while ensuring regulatory excellence around the world.About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a global consulting firm providing quality, regulatory, compliance, and operational excellence solutions to organizations across the life sciences industry. From early-stage development through commercialization, EMMA helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and combination product companies navigate complex regulatory requirements, strengthen quality systems, and achieve sustainable business growth. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a worldwide presence, EMMA delivers practical, results-driven consulting that empowers clients to bring safe, effective products to market with confidence. Learn more at www.emmainternational.com ###For additional information, please contact Emma Prewitt, Marketing Specialist, at 248-987-4497 or email at emma.prewitt@emmainternational.com.

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