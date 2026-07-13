Vehicle Auction Bidding Open Now, Closes July 28

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The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation routinely auctions off surplus vehicles and equipment. Anyone interested in bidding can view and bid on auction items at PurpleWave.com

The Department has 27 vehicles along with boats and other surplus equipment selling in this auction at PurpleWave.com.

"The auction of these items plays an important role in bringing funds back into the Department to help cover the cost of new vehicles and equipment," said Daniel Griffith, Property Manager for the Wildlife Department. "Agency vehicles are routinely maintained and have become a popular item with buyers, and many have returned years later looking to make another purchase."

Bidding is open now, and items will begin to close at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28. Bidders must register with the online auction site before bidding. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to all winning bids to arrive at the final price. Other auction details, terms and conditions are found on the auction website.

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Items are sold to the highest bidder as-is, where-is. All items are at ODWC's Oklahoma City headquarters and will be available for inspection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 27 at 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

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For more information, email Daniel Griffith at daniel.griffith@odwc.ok.gov.

The sale of these items directly helps fund the Wildlife Department and its activities to conserve fish and wildlife.