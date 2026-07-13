Hiker Injured and Gets Engaged After Fall on Mount Kearsarge

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

July 13, 2026

Warner, NH – On July 11, 2026, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were contacted by the New Hampshire State Police Dispatch Center. Conservation Officers were advised that a hiker had suffered a lower-leg injury while hiking the Barlow Trail on Mount Kearsarge. The hiker needed to be carried out by rescuers, as her leg-injury made it impossible for her to walk. Rescuers from Warner Fire Department, Hopkinton Ambulance, and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded.

Rescuers reached the injured hiker on the Barlow Trail and loaded her into a litter to be carried off the mountain. The injured hiker was identified as 29-year-old Alexis Hardy of Sandown, NH. Hardy’s hiking companion, Tim Dupere, had planned an eventful hike for the pair. Thankfully, Dupere did not let the injury impede his plans. Once rescue efforts were underway, Dupere asked Hardy for her hand in marriage presenting an engagement ring. She said yes!

Rescuers carried Hardy to the summit and down the Rollins Trail. Hardy was then transported by Hopkinton Ambulance to Concord Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to congratulate Alexis Hardy and Tim Dupere on their engagement!

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.hikeSafe.com. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.