Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center launches passport program July 14 to celebrate 35th anniversary

KIRKWOOD, Mo. —The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center turns 35 years old this year and to celebrate, the nature center is inviting the public to join the Passport to Powder Valley program. The program will encourage visitors to explore multiple aspects of the nature center and offer the opportunity to win a raffle basket of prizes.

The Passport to Powder Valley program launches Tuesday, July 14 and runs through Oct. 31. To participate, visitors can pick up a copy of the Passport to Powder Valley booklet at the nature center’s front desk. The booklet is designed to engage visitors with five fun activities that celebrate what makes Powder Valley Nature Center unique.

“These activities also emphasize the nature center’s mission: to connect individuals with nature,” said MDC Naturalist Lauren Baker. “The passport encourages visitors to explore not only the nature center itself, but the surrounding trails and grounds.”

The five activities in the Passport to Powder Valley challenge include:

Birdwatching Checking out one of the nature center’s nature-themed discovery backpacks Meeting Powder Valley’s live “ambassador animals” Attending a naturalist-led educational program Exploring one of Powder Valley’s hiking trails

The passport booklet even includes a bonus coloring page. Full details on completing each activity are included in the booklet.

Every person who finishes each of the passport booklet’s activities will receive a special limited Powder Valley anniversary sticker. They’ll also be entered in a raffle to win a grand prize basket, including:

Tour tickets to the Endangered Wolf Sanctuary

Membership and swag pack from Laumeier Sculpture Park

Free admission tickets to either the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Butterfly House, or Shaw Nature Reserve

The book A History of Kirkwood, Missouri, 1851-1965 by June Wilkinson Dahl, donated by the Kirkwood Historical Society

“The passport can be completed at your own pace anytime up to the end of October to enter the grand prize giveaway,” explained Baker.

“This program is perfect for all visitors, from individuals to family groups. Come help us celebrate Powder Valley’s 35th anniversary,” Baker said.

MDC encourages participants to snap and share photos of their passport experiences and tag them #PowderValleyPassport on Facebook and Instagram.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.