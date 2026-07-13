SouthCoast Community Foundation Awards $50,000 to Expand Primary Care Access in Greater New Bedford
New Bedford Community Health receives a $50,000 grant from SouthCoast Community Foundation to support its capital campaign, expanding primary care services.NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Bedford Community Health (NBCH) is honored to announce a $50,000 grant from the SouthCoast Community Foundation in support of its More Access, Better Care – Building for a Healthier Future capital campaign. While awarded through the Foundation's Basic Human Needs portfolio, NBCH has designated the funding to help expand primary care services for the Greater New Bedford community.
The investment comes at a pivotal time as the region faces a growing shortage of primary care providers. Today, an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 New Bedford residents lack access to a primary care provider. NBCH's expansion will help address that need by creating a new, state of the art primary care center capable of serving more than 3,000 additional patients each year.
The project will transform the former Rite Aid building adjacent to NBCH's downtown campus into a modern healthcare facility featuring 30 exam rooms, expanded clinical space, on-site laboratory services, and improved access to coordinated care for individuals and families throughout the region.
"The SouthCoast Community Foundation has long been a catalyst for positive change across Southeastern Massachusetts, bringing together philanthropy, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders to address our region's greatest challenges," said Cheryl Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer of New Bedford Community Health. "We are incredibly grateful for their investment in this project and their confidence in our mission. Together, we are expanding access to primary care while building a healthier future for our community."
The SouthCoast Community Foundation recently awarded more than $1.9 million through its inaugural Spring Grant Cycle, supporting organizations working to meet the region's most pressing needs through investments in basic human needs, education, arts and culture, and community development. NBCH is proud to be among the nonprofit partners selected for support through this highly competitive process.
“Expanding access to quality healthcare is essential to building healthy, resilient communities," said Dr. Melanie S. Edwards-Tavares, President and CEO of the SouthCoast Community Foundation. "New Bedford Community Health plays a critical role in caring for our region's residents, and we are proud to support them as they strengthen access to primary care and improve health outcomes for thousands of individuals and families throughout Greater New Bedford."
With support from partners like the SouthCoast Community Foundation, NBCH continues to make significant progress toward its $6.95 million campaign goal. The expansion will increase access to preventive care, chronic disease management, and integrated health services, helping more residents establish a lasting medical home.
"This project is about more than bricks and mortar," Bartlett added. "It represents an investment in healthier families, stronger neighborhoods, and a healthcare system that can meet our community's needs for generations to come."
To learn more about the More Access, Better Care – Building for a Healthier Future campaign or to support the project, visit www.gnbchc.org or contact Rhonda Veugen at rhondaveugen@gnbchc.org.
Tabitha Silva: Marketing and Communications Specialist
New Bedford Community Health
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