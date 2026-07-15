Digital Sportsman Launches DS Guide, a New Online Marketplace for Outdoor Adventures Across the U.S. and Bahamas

Captain Prescott Smith (Middle), President of BFFIA / Credit: Liz Brace Digital Sportsman Marketplace on Desktop Digital Sportsman Marketplace on Mobile

Travelers Can Instantly Book Guided Fishing, Hunting and Outdoor Experiences

We created DS Guide because finding and booking a quality outdoor experience should not require multiple phone calls and uncertainty about what you’re booking.” — Anthony Hamilton, CEO and Founder of Digital Sportsman

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Sportsman today announced the launch of DS Guide, a new online marketplace that connects travelers and outdoor enthusiasts with licensed, verified local guides for fishing, hunting, boat charters, water sports, and curated adventures across the United States and the Bahamas. Designed for the way modern travelers plan and book, DS Guide brings the ease of real-time availability and instant confirmation to an outdoor recreation category that has historically been complex and difficult to navigate online.A key focus of the platform’s launch is the Bahamas, where DS Guide debuts an exclusive collection of guided fly-fishing experiences and lodge accommodations through a formal partnership with the Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association (BFFIA), the governing body representing the country’s professional guide community. Through this partnership, travelers can now discover and book fly-fishing trips with vetted guides targeting three of the most prized species in saltwater fly fishing: bonefish, tarpon and permit. The shallow, crystalline flats of islands like Andros and Abaco are widely regarded among the world’s premier destinations for these species, drawing anglers from around the globe. DS Guide is the only platform where travelers can book both their guide and their lodge accommodations in one place, ensuring a seamless experience from arrival to last cast.The BFFIA partnership also carries a conservation commitment. A portion of every booking made with a BFFIA-affiliated guide through DS Guide is directed toward a dedicated local conservation fund, reinforcing the long-term health of the fisheries these communities depend on.“We created DS Guide because finding and booking a quality outdoor experience should not require multiple phone calls and uncertainty about what you’re booking,” said Anthony Hamilton, CEO and founder of Digital Sportsman. “Travelers today expect real-time availability and instant confirmation, and guides and operators deserve a platform that helps them grow. DS Guide delivers both. Launching in the Bahamas with the BFFIA reflects the kind of experiences and partners we want to be known for.”DS Guide currently features more than 250 experiences across the U.S., including states such as Florida and Texas, as well as the Bahamas, spanning well-known coastal destinations and under-the-radar locations alike. Every experience on the platform is led by a vetted, licensed guide or operator, with credentials, insurance, and certifications verified before appearing on the marketplace. Travelers can filter by location, activity type, skill level, and price to find the right fit.For outdoor operators, DS Guide represents a new direct channel to reach travelers actively searching for outdoor experiences. Operators gain access to real-time booking management, instant confirmation capabilities, AI tools, client relationship management (CRM) and visibility alongside a curated network of verified professionals, without sacrificing ownership of their customer relationships or revenue. Digital Sportsman’s operator-first approach means guides and lodges keep control of their business while gaining the reach of a modern marketplace.DS Guide also introduces a creator feature that allows travel and outdoor adventure-focused influencers and content creators to build and share their own curated collections of experiences and lodge stays. Creators can earn commissions on bookings generated through their recommendations.Additional guides, operators, and destinations will be added on an ongoing basis as DS Guide expands across the U.S. and internationally. Upcoming platform enhancements include AI-powered experience matching, concierge services, and a dedicated mobile app.Experiences are ready to browse and book at www.ds.guide ###About Digital SportsmanDigital Sportsman is a U.S.-based outdoor technology company building the infrastructure that connects guides, operators, and travelers. For outdoor businesses — guides, outfitters, lodges, rental operators, and tour companies — Digital Sportsman’s operator platform combines reservations, CRM, IT services, and marketing into one system built specifically for water and woods professionals, helping them simplify operations, grow direct bookings, and retain full ownership of their customers and revenue. DS Guide, the company’s consumer marketplace, is where travelers find, compare, and instantly book those same vetted guides and lodge accommodations for fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventures across the U.S. and Bahamas. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Anthony Hamilton and his three sons, Digital Sportsman is built by operators, for operators — and for everyone who loves the outdoors. Guides and operators can learn more at www.dspro.guide. Travelers can explore and book experiences at www.ds.guide. Follow on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @DigitalSportsman.

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