As Trump cedes global clean car race to China, Governor Newsom fights back with instant ZEV rebates for first-time buyers 

How the instant rebate for first-time ZEV buyers will work

For California families who have been waiting for the right moment to go electric, that moment is coming later this summer. The MyFirstEV program will deliver $3,500 off an electric vehicle right at the dealership. California’s $135.5 million state investment matched dollar-for-dollar by participating automakers, delivering a combined $270 million in total savings to California families at the point of sale. Here’s what buyers need to know:

$3,500 off new electric vehicles with an MSRP up to $50,000

$1,750 off used electric vehicles sold for up to $25,000

The rebate is open to any Californian buying their first ZEV

This investment is funded through the 2026-2027 state budget — delivering a balanced budget with ZERO deficit, this year and next, that is structurally sound, all while preserving historic reserves and continuing investments that make California more affordable, more competitive, and more prepared for the future.

The bigger picture: $600 million for California’s clean transportation economy

The MyFirstEV instant rebate is part of a $600 million investment in California’s affordable, clean-vehicle future. Funded through Cap-and-Invest revenue and smog-abatement fees, today’s full package includes:

California doubles down on clean transportation investments

Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to cede the clean vehicle economy to China, California is ensuring that American workers and manufacturers can compete and win in the industries that will define this century.

In January, the state surpassed 2.5 million cumulative zero-emission vehicle sales , far exceeding its original goal of 1.5 million ZEVs by 2025. Last September, San Bernardino County made history by welcoming the first hydrogen-powered passenger train into revenue service in North America. In May, Governor Newsom launched a $1 billion rebate program for electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks , and in April 2025, announced $500 million for 1,000 clean school buses statewide. Demand for zero-emission bus and truck incentives has more than doubled year-over-year.

The Golden State’s commitment extends beyond consumer incentives. In the latest Clean Transportation Program Investment Plan Update , the CEC allocated $98.5 million in light-duty zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure funding for fiscal year 2025-2026 to focus on Level 1 and Level 2 charging in locations with longer vehicle dwell times, including at-home charging with a specific focus on multifamily residences.

Governor Newsom’s Build More, Faster — For All infrastructure agenda has driven historic investments in transportation that will benefit all Californians for decades to come. More than 29,000 California infrastructure projects are tracked at build.ca.gov .

The gold standard for American EV infrastructure