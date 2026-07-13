Woddle Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment from Capital Q Ventures Inc.

Woddle Announces $5 Million Round and Partnership with Capital Q® Ventures to Accelerate Nationwide Deployment of AI-Powered Infant Health Monitoring Platform

Woddle is doing something genuinely rare, building a product that parents want in their home and clinicians trust in their workflows, simultaneously” — Trip McCaffrey, Executive Director of Venture Capital, Capital Q® Ventures.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woddle Baby, an AI-powered infant health monitoring platform connecting health systems, payers, and families through continuous clinical intelligence, today announced a $5 million seed financing round and strategic capital partnership with Capital QVentures as the company scales commercial deployment nationwide.The partnership will support Woddle's growth strategy by leveraging Capital QVentures' resources to fund this $5 million round, accelerate adoption across healthcare systems, and support Woddle's commercial expansion into new health system and payer markets.NICU care costs the U.S. healthcare system more than $40 billion annually, yet many families leave the hospital with limited tools for monitoring critical infant health indicators once they return home. Without continuous visibility into a baby's growth, feeding patterns, oxygen levels, and overall development, clinicians often rely on periodic follow-up visits and incomplete data to identify potential health concerns.Woddle is directly addressing this gap. The company's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program now has insurance claims actively being reimbursed, a landmark validation that payers recognize continuous infant monitoring as a covered, billable clinical service. Woddle generates around $130 per patient per month under CPT codes 99453 through 99458, with health systems able to deploy Woddle at home.Woddle was built to address this challenge through its proprietary smart changing pad, a Class I FDA-registered medical device that captures infant biometrics including weight,oxygen saturation, pulse, temperature, and other health indicators during routine diaper changes. The platform combines clinical-grade monitoring, AI-powered analytics, and HIPAA-compliant data management to provide caregivers and healthcare professionals with real-time insights and longitudinal health trends.The platform also features an AI Sleep Prediction model, now live for all families, which uses each baby's unique longitudinal biometric data to generate personalized sleep schedules. With more than 7,000 infants monitored and over 2 million biometric data points collected, Woddle is building the world's first validated longitudinal infant health dataset from Day 0 of life, a data asset that will power a pipeline of AI diagnostic models for neonatal jaundice, growth faltering, respiratory infections, and other early childhood conditions over the next 18 to 24 months.Unlike traditional consumer baby monitors or software-only remote patient monitoring solutions, Woddle integrates proprietary hardware, continuous biometric data collection, and artificial intelligence into a unified platform designed to support both families and clinical care teams. Woddle is currently deployed across six active health systems, with 48 additional hospitals in active pipeline, including Oregon Health, who's statewide Q3 2026 pilot will establish the first population-level infant biometric baseline in the United States. The company has also engaged UC Health's 12-hospital network, which delivers 260,000 babies annually and faces more than $1 billion in combined budget pressure that Woddle's cost-reduction and RPM revenue model directly addresses."Woddle is doing something genuinely rare, building a product that parents want in their home and clinicians trust in their workflows, simultaneously," said Trip McCaffrey, Executive Director of Venture Capital, Capital QVentures.Woddle is generating $1.6 million in revenue with 15 percent month-over-month growth, representing more than 300 percent projected year-over-year growth in 2026. The company has $16 million in annual recurring revenue in its active health system pipeline and 3,000 units ready to ship within 90 days of funding release."This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Woddle and for infant healthcare broadly. Insurance is now reimbursing our Remote Patient Monitoring program, health systems are deploying our platform at scale, and families across the country are benefiting from continuous clinical-grade monitoring that was once available only inside the NICU. With Capital QVentures alongside us, we have the capital and the network to bring Woddle to every family in America," said Shaker Rawan, Founder and CEO of Woddle Baby.The funding will support the release of inventory, the hiring of a dedicated clinical sales team, scale-up of its RPM billing operations, and continued development of its AI diagnostic model pipeline. Capital QVentures will lead syndication of the round through its investor network, with closing expected in Q3 2026.**About Woddle**Woddle Baby is an AI-powered infant health monitoring company that captures clinical-grade biometrics at every diaper change, including weight, heart rate, SpO₂, and temperature, from Day 0 of a baby's life. Trusted by more than 7,000 families and deployed across six health systems with 48 hospitals in active pipeline, Woddle's platform operates across three revenue streams: direct-to-consumer hardware and app subscriptions, Remote Patient Monitoring billing under CPT codes 99453 through 99458, and a longitudinal AI data platform building the world's first validated infant biometric dataset from birth. Woddle is FDA Class I Registered. Learn more at woddlebaby.com.**About Capital QVentures**Capital QVentures Inc. is rethinking alternative investments through Full-Stack Venture Capital Fundsand Tri-Party Venture Funds, aligning capital, companies, and expertise to drive performance. Founded in 2017, the firm partners with emerging and growth-stage businesses across venture capital, private credit, and private equity. Learn more at capitalqventures.com.

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