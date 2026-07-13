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Official Media Statement: Possible Water-Fatality, Benbrook Lake, July 12, 2026

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

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July 12, 9:30 p.m.: The search for the missing 62-year-old man at Benbrook Lake has been suspended for the night. Texas Game Wardens and local responders will resume search efforts tomorrow morning.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

We will notify media of any significant developments as they occur. If there are none, the next scheduled update will be provided after search operations conclude for the day on Monday, July 13.

July 12, 6 p.m.: Texas Game Wardens in Tarrant County are currently responding to a possible water-related fatality at Benbrook Lake. Witnesses indicate a man went underwater in a designated swimming area near Mustang Park and did not resurface.

This is an ongoing incident and details are subject to change as we learn more. We will provide additional information when it becomes available.

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Official Media Statement: Possible Water-Fatality, Benbrook Lake, July 12, 2026

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