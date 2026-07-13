Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/13

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The following work is scheduled on Broome County roadways beginning Monday, July 13th. Cleaning ditches on Greenwood Road, Dunham Hill Road, Old Route 17 & Powers Road

Culvert work on North Sanford Road, East Maine Road, Oquaga Lake Road & North Road

Grader patching on Colesville Road with hot mix asphalt

Guide rail repairs on Day Hollow Road, Powderhouse Road, Industrial Park & Trim Street

Mowing the right of way on county roadways

Striping county roadways with paint truck

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