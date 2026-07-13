Driver Pay Index Hits All-Time Record High As Freight Market Strengthens

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AscendTMS and Superior Trucking Payroll Service's June Driver Pay Index Shows Driver Earnings Continue Their Historic Climb In 2026

Driver pay has moved meaningfully upward, and we don’t see any signs of that slowing down as fleets fight to recruit the best drivers, keep trucks full, and take advantage of historically high rates.” — Tim Higham

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InMotion Global, Inc., the developer of AscendTMS, together with Superior Trucking Payroll Service (Superior), today released their June 2026 Driver Pay Index, showing that truck driver pay continues to reach record levels as freight demand strengthens and capacity tightens across North America.

The latest Driver Pay Index reveals that professional truck drivers are now earning approximately 57% more than they did in January 2020, marking the highest driver pay levels ever recorded by the index.

The monthly Driver Pay Index is built using anonymized live payroll data from trucking companies nationwide, providing one of the industry's clearest views into actual driver compensation trends.

"After several difficult years for the asset side of trucking industry, we’ve seen a strong run for drivers with regard to compensation, especially over the last 18 months. Driver pay has moved meaningfully upward, and we don’t see any signs of that slowing down as fleets fight to recruit the best legally compliant drivers, keep their trucks full, and take advantage of historically high linehaul rates," said Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS. "Increasing pay for professional drivers is a positive sign that freight demand, carrier confidence, and overall market conditions continue to improve."

Michael Ritzema, founder of Superior Trucking Payroll Service, added, "Carriers are looking to urgently get more control of their payroll spend. As driver pay continues to rise, trucking companies need systems that ensure every paycheck is correct, timely, and fully compliant. That’s what we do best. Our Driver Pay Index helps fleets to understand exactly where the market is moving, what’s needed to keep their drivers happy, and how to keep their assets moving and profitable."

The Driver Pay Index is published monthly and is available free to the entire trucking and logistics industry.

To view the latest Driver Pay Index, see: https://www.truckingpayroll.com/driver-pay-index/

To try the free one-click payroll service in AscendTMS, see: www.TheFreeTMS.com.

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