Euromoney Awards BankIslami for Excellence in Islamic Digital Banking

Second consecutive year of recognition by Euromoney as the Bank continues to invest in technology and digital innovation

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Euromoney, a leading global benchmark for excellence in financial services, has recognised BankIslami as Pakistan’s Best Islamic Digital Bank. The recognition highlights BankIslami’s continued focus on innovation, technology-led growth and expanding access to Shariah-compliant banking across the country.

This accolade marks the second consecutive year that the Bank has received recognition from Euromoney, having previously been named Best Islamic Bank in Pakistan. The achievement reflects the Bank’s steady progress in strengthening its platforms, improving customer experience and expanding access to Shariah-compliant financial services nationwide.

In early 2025, the Bank successfully upgraded its core banking infrastructure to iMAL R-14, migrating to a centralized, API-enabled platform and enabling over 70% of customer interactions to be digital-first. The Bank also deployed artificial intelligence across its internal functions, digitizing a significant share of its internal operations, workflows, and communications to improve efficiency.

A defining milestone from the year was the launch of aik — Pakistan’s first fully digital Islamic banking platform. Designed for digitally savvy and Shariah-conscious users, the platform offers a seamless, mobile-first platform that reflects BankIslami’s ambition to lead the digital transformation of Islamic finance in the country.

Speaking on the achievement, BankIslami’s President & CEO, Rizwan Ata, commented, “Our digital transformation is driven entirely by a promise to our customers to make Islamic banking as seamless and accessible as possible. We see our digital capabilities as a vital vehicle for financial inclusion, ensuring that world-class, Shariah-compliant banking is within reach for everyone”.

"As flagbearers of Islamic banking in the country, our responsibility goes beyond business growth, it is about ensuring our services reach everyone," said Imran H Shaikh, Dy Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami. "Digital is the key to true financial inclusion, and we continue to invest in it to make Islamic banking easy to adopt for the public at large," he added.

BankIslami continues to lead Pakistan’s Islamic banking landscape by combining traditional values with modern financial solutions, and by setting new benchmarks in service, innovation, and social impact.

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