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MaineDOT to Work on Route 108 in Peru and Rumford

MaineDOT to Work on Route 108 in Peru and Rumford

Drivers should plan for a detour and delays.

PERU/RUMFORD – July 13, 2026 — From July 13 to July 17, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will close a section of Route 108 for a highway preservation paving project. The project work will include replacing reinforced concrete pipes (RCP) along the project route.

During the project, traffic will be detoured from the intersection of North Main Street in Peru to the intersection on Veterans Street in Rumford. 

Local traffic will be able to access the road. 

Drivers should use Route 2 when traveling to and from Peru and Rumford during the closure.

Drivers and pedestrians should follow the detour map and detour signs while on site. 

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is All States Construction of Richmond, Maine.

The contract amount is $8,000,000.

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MaineDOT to Work on Route 108 in Peru and Rumford

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