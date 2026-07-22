Virtue Medical Enhances Medical Screening Services with Digital X-Ray Facilities

Virtue Medical is enhancing its medical screening services with digital X-ray facilities to support patients who require clearer, more efficient screening.

At Virtue Family Clinic Punggol, we want every patient to feel that quality healthcare is close, convenient, and approachable. We are grateful to serve the Punggol community.” — Dr Keith of Virtue Family Clinic Punggol

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Medical is enhancing its medical screening services with digital X-ray facilities to support patients who require clearer, more efficient screening as part of employment, residency, and general health requirements.

The enhancement supports a range of screening needs, including health screening packages, statutory and employment-related checks, and access for patients visiting the Punggol Clinic. It also strengthens the clinic’s ability to support those seeking a medical check up for work permit, where chest imaging may be required as part of the medical assessment process.

The expanded screening support is relevant for individuals who need a Work Permit medical examination, S Pass medical examination, Employment Pass medical check-up, PR medical examination, pre-employment medical screening, or chest X-ray Singapore services. It also provides a more convenient option for those looking for an X-ray clinic Singapore that can support medical documentation and screening requirements.

Virtue Family Clinic Woodlands and Virtue Family Clinic Punggol are both equipped with X-ray facilities and provide medical examinations and screening services for patients with different healthcare needs.

Supporting Employment and Residency Medical Requirements

Medical screening is a common requirement for workers, employers, and individuals completing immigration or residency-related processes in Singapore. Depending on the requirement, screening may involve a consultation, physical examination, blood tests, urine tests, or chest X-ray.

For work pass and employment checks, medical screening helps confirm whether an individual meets the health requirements stated by the relevant authority or employer. These checks may apply to foreign workers, S Pass holders, Employment Pass applicants, permanent residency applicants, or candidates undergoing pre-employment medical screening before starting a new role.

With X-ray facilities available at both Virtue Family Clinic Woodlands and Virtue Family Clinic Punggol, Virtue Medical is better positioned to support patients who require chest imaging for their medical forms. This may help simplify the screening journey for patients who need both clinical review and imaging support as part of the same process.

“At Virtue Family Clinic Punggol, we want every patient to feel that quality healthcare is close, convenient, and approachable. Whether they are coming in for a routine check-up, vaccination, health screening, or X-ray service, our hope is to make the experience as smooth and reassuring as possible. We are grateful to serve the Punggol community and look forward to supporting the health of families, working professionals, and residents for many years to come,” said Dr Keith of Virtue Family Clinic Punggol.

Role of Chest X-Ray in Medical Screening

A chest X-ray is often requested as part of employment or statutory medical screening. It may be used to assess the lungs and chest area, depending on the purpose of the medical examination and the requirements stated on the patient’s form.

For patients, the availability of digital X-ray facilities can make the process more straightforward. Digital imaging can support clearer image capture, organised record handling, and faster review workflows when compared with older film-based systems. However, the exact processing time and next steps may depend on the type of screening, the documentation required, and whether further medical review is needed.

A Practical Addition to Existing Screening Services

Virtue Medical currently provides health screening services for patients with different health goals and concerns. Its screening process includes booking a suitable package, attending the screening appointment, completing required tests, and receiving doctor-reviewed results.

The addition of digital X-ray support complements this existing screening pathway. It allows the clinic to serve patients who need both general screening and specific imaging for employment or pass-related medical checks.

Services Relevant to Different Patient Groups

The enhanced medical screening service may be relevant to several groups, including:

Work Permit applicants who need a Work Permit medical examination

S Pass applicants or holders who require an S Pass medical examination

Employment Pass applicants undergoing an Employment Pass medical check-up

Permanent residency applicants who need a PR medical examination

Job candidates completing pre-employment medical screening

Patients who require a chest X-ray for administrative, employment, or health-related reasons

Individuals and families seeking vaccinations, preventive health screening, or childhood development assessments

The specific tests required may vary depending on the form, employer instructions, or authority requirements. Patients are encouraged to check their documents before booking and bring all required paperwork on the day of the appointment.

Access Through Virtue Medical’s Clinic Network

Virtue Medical operates clinics in Singapore, including Virtue Family Clinic Punggol at Punggol Plaza and Virtue Family Clinic Woodlands. Both clinics are conveniently located near MRT and public transport options, as well as residential communities, making healthcare services more accessible to families, residents, and working professionals.

Patients visiting for medical screening should confirm the type of examination needed before their appointment. This is especially important for work pass, PR, and pre-employment checks, as different forms may require different tests. Where chest imaging is needed, the clinic can advise on the process and what patients should expect.

Keeping the Screening Process Clear

Medical screening can feel confusing when patients are unsure which tests are required. Virtue Medical’s approach is to support patients through doctor-reviewed results and clear guidance on next steps. For health screening, the clinic also provides pre- and post-screening doctor reviews as part of selected packages.

The enhancement of digital X-ray facilities is intended to support a more complete screening experience for patients who need imaging as part of their medical examination. It also reflects the practical needs of workers, employers, and residents who require timely and properly documented medical checks.

About Virtue Medical

Virtue Medical is a Singapore primary care provider offering general medical care, health screening, vaccinations, X-ray services, and other clinic-based services. Its clinics serve residents and families across several locations, including Queenstown, Punggol, and Woodlands.

Clinic Details

Virtue Medical Clinic

Address: 158 Mei Ling Street #01-92, Singapore 140158

Phone: 8827 0222

Email: meiling@virtuemedical.com.sg

Virtue Family Clinic

Address: 168 Punggol Field #02-08A, Singapore 820168

Phone: 8839 0222

Email: punggol@virtuemedical.com.sg

Virtue Family Clinic Woodlands

Address: 111 Woodlands Street 13 #01-86, Singapore 730111

Phone: 8825 0222

Email: woodlands@virtuemedical.com.sg

Website: https://virtuemedical.com.sg/

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