USS Mount Whitney First U.S. Warship to Operate Link 22 in the Baltic

BALTIC SEA - USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) became the first U.S. warship to organically integrate and operate Link 22 while underway in the Baltic Region during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026.

Link 22, a beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications suite, provides the U.S. and NATO a comprehensive tactical image, enabling faster threat identification, more informed decision-making, and greater coalition interoperability to increase combat effectiveness.

The software, upgraded in March 2026, was implemented between Mount Whitney and the FGS Hamburg while operating in the Baltic Sea to deliver full tactical connectivity improving overall efficiency of communications.

“Link 22 is a highly complex system, representing the Navy's newest and most advanced tactical data link.” said Cmdr. Michael Arnold, Mount Whitney’s communication systems officer. “By successfully establishing this connection, the technicians aboard Mount Whitney and Hamburg became the first to organically bring up Link 22 entirely without outside technical support."

The technological capabilities of the system allow Mount Whitney and our NATO Allies access to each other’s situational analysis, strengthening warfighting effectiveness.

"As the Sixth Fleet Flag ship, Team 20’s mission is command-and-control" said Capt. Colin Price, commanding officer of Mount Whitney. "Link 22 enhances our communications scope with NATO, keeping us ready on all fronts."

The successful integration of Link 22 aboard Mount Whitney exemplifies the Navy's innovation and commitment to modernizing critical tactical data networks, significantly amplifying the reach and effectiveness of maritime capabilities.

Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region.

For more information contact U.S. Sixth Fleet Public Affairs @mailto:sixthflt-pao@us.navy.mil or find additional information and imagery on DVIDS at http://www.dishing.net/unit/USSMWLCC-20