Enjoy Bigger Flavor, Bigger Savings with The Thrill of the Grill 250 Limited-Time Deals

DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

FORT LEE, Va. — As we celebrate 250 years of freedom, this Commissary Sales Flyer (July 13-26) features a variety of sausages, cheeses, seasonings, spices and ice cream – items that pair perfectly with grilling products offered at substantial savings in our “The Thrill of the Grill” 250 promotion.

Shop both promotions and prepare for unforgettable summer gatherings – including family reunions, block parties, backyard barbecues and cookouts – and make them a celebration for friends and loved ones!

Save some dough on Freedom’s Choice bread – hamburger and hot dog buns, plus white and wheat sliced bread all at great prices.

The Thrill of the Grill sale items are available at all worldwide commissaries. While local meat selections may vary by region, you can always find the latest offers and updates on our website.

Meat and produce featured in the sales flyer: USDA Choice bottom round steak is on sale for $4.69 per pound. It’s a lean, budget-friendly cut of beef, and it shines when cooked low and slow in a slow cooker or sliced very thin. Season and sear the steak in a skillet, then transfer to a slow cooker. Add liquid (broth, tomatoes etc.) and vegetables. Cook on low for six to eight hours. It’s ideal for shredded beef, tacos, sandwiches or stews. You can grill bottom round steak, but it’s naturally lean. To make it enjoyable from the grill, tenderize, marinate, grill hot and fast and slice very thin against the grain.

Pork cubed steak – on sale for $2.37 per pound – is a lean cut of pork that’s been tenderized by a “cubing” machine, giving it a dimpled surface. It’s budget-friendly and cooks quickly, but benefits from breading, gravy or moist cooking to stay tender and juicy. This cut is the perfect choice for a quick, budget-friendly meal. It’s ideal if you love classic comfort foods—like smothered pork, chicken-fried mains, and rich gravies—or if you're looking for a leaner, healthier pork option that still stays incredibly flavorful when sauced. Set it and forget it in the crockpot – layer cubed steaks with onions, mushrooms and a sauce (broth, cream of mushroom soup, tomato sauce etc.), and cook on low four to six hours until tender.

Long a symbol of hospitality, pineapple adds a festive touch to your table and it’s on sale at $3 each. Pineapple is a tropical fruit known for its bright sweetness, tangy acidity and juicy texture. It works beautifully in both sweet and savory dishes, whether eaten fresh, cooked or blended. Delicious ways to enjoy it:

• Fresh & Simple: Eat it by itself, mix it into fresh fruit salads, or blend it into drinks, smoothies, mocktails and cocktails. • Grilled or Roasted: Bring out its natural sugars to serve alongside main dishes. It caramelizes beautifully. • Savory Pairings: Toss it into vibrant salsas or pair it with chicken, pork, ham and seafood. • Sweet Desserts: Use it in classic bakes like a pineapple upside-down cake or warm fruit crumbles.

Mangoes are on sale for $1.50 each. A sweet, aromatic tropical fruit with creamy, juicy flesh, mango works in everything from refreshing snacks and smoothies to salsas, curries and desserts. Fresh and simple ways to enjoy mango on a hot day are to serve it over yogurt or cottage cheese with nuts or granola or in a fruit salad with pineapple, berries, melon and kiwi.

Read on for more great ways to save money at your commissary:

• BIG MEAL. Little Price. Treat your besties to a “Steak and Shrimp Family Feast” for four for under $30. Make the meal from promotional products in the sales flyer, and enjoy steak and shrimp plus sides for $7.50 per serving!

• Soda Sale. Take advantage of this sizzling sale on Pepsi products, July 25-26: 12-pack / 12 fluid ounce cans – two for $10 (available in CONUS, including Alaska and Hawaii).

• 4-Day Deal – July 16-19. Red Baron Brick Oven or Classic Crust Multi-Serve Pizza, 17.89 to 23.45 ounce select varieties. Regularly priced at $4.72 each – on sale from $3 each. While supplies last; prices may vary by location. CONUS only (including Alaska and Hawaii).

• Deal of the Week – July 13-19. Jimmy Dean Breakfast Bowls, 7 ounce select varieties. Regularly priced at $2.64 each – on sale from $2 each. While supplies last; prices may vary by location. CONUS only (including Alaska and Hawaii).

• Commissary Store Brands. If you like to stock up when prices are right, Commissary Store Brands are a smart way to stretch your dollar while filling your pantry, fridge and freezer. DeCA’s private label, Freedom’s Choice, offers hundreds of quality products throughout the store – all at prices that won’t break the bank.

• Your Everyday Savings (YES). We’ve increased savings on the items you buy most, so you get more value from every commissary trip. Look for hundreds of YES! deals throughout the store – from dairy, fresh meats and produce to cleaning supplies and more. Just spot the bright orange YES! label and start saving.

• Commissary CLICK2GO® Mobile App. Your time is valuable. Make the most of it with these convenient mobile app features:

o Pay online for a quick and seamless checkout process.

o Enjoy doorstep delivery at select commissaries or curbside pickup at all locations.

o Access digital coupons, sales flyers and dietitian-approved recipes to shop smarter and eat healthier.

o Selected CONUS stores offer Commissary CLICK2GO® on the GO! weekend delivery. Check out store locations to see if your commissary offers Saturday and Sunday delivery and hours of operation.

Download the free app today from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Getting started is easy: Place your order online, choose delivery or curbside pickup, check out and let us handle the rest for a stress-free shopping experience. Check if delivery is available in your area on the Commissary CLICK2GO® on the GO! page.

Your commissary is dedicated to helping you save more every time you shop with exclusive deals and discounts. Plan your visit by checking store hours, so you can make the most of your well-earned benefit while enjoying a convenient and efficient shopping experience.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.