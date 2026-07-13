Stranded Hiker Roped out of Huntington Ravine

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 13, 2026

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – On Sunday, July 12, 2026, technical rescue personnel responded to Mt. Washington to assist a hiker who was stuck on a steep rock slab in Huntington Ravine. At 4:05 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers received a call from a hiker who had made his way up a wet, slippery rock slab to a point of no return. The hiker was with companions, but they had separated while ascending the trail. The stuck hiker described his predicament and indicated that he could not get down on his own without risking serious injury. Fish and Game advised the hiker to stay where he was and that a rescue response would be initiated after the sun came up.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m., rock climbers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR) were notified of the incident and began a response to the mountain with climbing gear. Two Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded as well.

After hiking up the mountain and setting up ropes, rescuers arrived in the vicinity of the stranded man shortly after 8:00 a.m. Due to the difficulty of the terrain and the need for increased safety precautions, it was not until 10:00 a.m. that the rescue crew had the man lowered to safety and back on the actual hiking trail. By 11:00 a.m., the hiker and his companions had made it safely out to the Mt. Washington Auto Road with the rescue crew. No injuries were reported, and the hikers were subsequently given rides back to their vehicle.

The stranded hiker was identified as Justin Bolduc, 18, of Levis, Quebec. Bolduc and his hiking companions began their hike at approximately 1:30 a.m., with the intention of getting to the summit of Mt. Washington for sunrise. While ascending the Huntington Ravine Trail in the darkness, Bolduc had inadvertently gotten off trail, which led to his situation. Bolduc and his hiking companions were found to be well prepared with good gear and were in good physical condition. Bolduc and his companions were also very thankful for the assistance and expressed that to the rescuers.

Rescuers would like to remind hikers that even though it is mid-summer, temperatures in the mountains are still frequently dropping to near freezing at night. Bolduc was prepared with extra gear, which no doubt helped him shelter in place for the 5+ hours that it took between his initial call and when he was safely back on the trail.