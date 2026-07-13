Limerick Man Arrested Following Pursuit into New Hampshire

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 12, 2026, a Maine State Police Trooper stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle parked at the Alpha Sports Center in Limerick. The business was closed, and the driver was observed slumped over the wheel. When the Trooper knocked on the window, the driver woke up and sped out of the parking lot onto Route 5. The Trooper initiated a pursuit, during which the vehicle rammed a Maine State Police cruiser.

The pursuit continued from Limerick through Newfield and into Wakefield, New Hampshire. Shortly after crossing into Wakefield, the vehicle went off the road and crashed into the woods. The driver fled from the vehicle but was taken into custody a short time later.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old James King of Limerick. King was charged with Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon and Eluding an Officer and Passing a Roadblock. Additional charges are expected. King suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Carroll County Jail in New Hampshire. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

No Troopers were injured. The incident remains under investigation.