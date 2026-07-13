Keeta Launches Whitepaper at LEAP East Exploring the Future of Saudi Arabia’s Digital Economy

New report draws on the Kingdom’s food delivery sector to examine how technology, AI and SME enablement can support its next phase of digital transformation

SAUDI ARABIA, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeta, the on-demand delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, has launched a new whitepaper exploring how technology-enabled delivery platforms can support Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and create new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

The whitepaper was launched during Keeta’s participation at the inaugural LEAP East in Hong Kong, the first edition of the flagship technology conference to be held outside Saudi Arabia.

Titled From the Silk Road to the Last Mile: Food Delivery as a New Frontier in Saudi-Chinese Partnership, the report draws on Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving food delivery sector to examine how digital platforms, artificial intelligence and smart logistics are contributing to the Kingdom’s broader economic transformation.

The whitepaper explores how the relationship between Saudi Arabia and China is evolving beyond traditional trade and investment, with technology, innovation and knowledge exchange playing an increasingly important role in the next phase of collaboration. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$107.53 billion in 2024 according to multiple reports, reflecting the scale of the economic relationship and the opportunity to expand cooperation into technology and digital services.

Using food delivery as a practical case study, the report examines how digital platforms are evolving beyond convenience to become part of the infrastructure supporting commerce, logistics and entrepreneurship. It highlights how access to digital tools, operational insights and AI-powered technologies can help restaurants improve efficiency, better understand user demand, expand their reach and make more informed business decisions.

The report also considers the role of intelligent logistics in strengthening last-mile operations. Technologies including demand forecasting, route optimisation and intelligent dispatch can help platforms respond more effectively to changing demand, improve delivery reliability and create a more efficient experience for users, merchants and riders.

Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving digital economy provides a strong foundation for the continued growth of technology-enabled services. The whitepaper cites market forecasts projecting approximately 19.3 million online food delivery users in the Kingdom by 2028, with future demand expected to be supported by continued urban development and major national events, including Expo 2030 Riyadh and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Particular attention is given to the role of digital platforms in supporting Saudi Arabia’s SME economy. The report notes that according to reports more than 1.7 million SMEs operate across the Kingdom, supporting approximately 8.88 million jobs and contributing 22.9% of GDP. It examines how delivery platforms can help smaller and heritage food businesses access technology, operational capabilities and wider user bases, enabling them to compete more effectively and pursue sustainable growth.

Tony Qiu, Vice President of Meituan and CEO of Keeta, said: “Saudi Arabia’s food delivery sector offers a valuable lens through which to understand the Kingdom’s wider transformation. Its young population, strong digital infrastructure, entrepreneurial ambition and distinctive food culture are creating new opportunities for businesses, communities and technology innovators.

“By launching this whitepaper at LEAP East, we wanted to share insights from Keeta’s experience in Saudi Arabia and contribute to the broader discussion around how technology, local ambition and international expertise can work together to create lasting value. We hope the report supports further dialogue among businesses, investors and policymakers shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy.”

The whitepaper also points to opportunities for closer collaboration across workforce development and Saudization, SME digitisation, major-event logistics, smart urban mobility, culture and tourism, and technology-supported public health. Together, these areas demonstrate how delivery platforms can contribute to wider economic and social development beyond the delivery transaction itself.

Keeta’s perspective is informed by its experience building a locally adapted delivery platform in Saudi Arabia. Since entering the Kingdom in September 2024, the company has grown to work with more than 50,000 restaurant partners and is supported by a network of more than 25,000 riders. Guided by its mission, “We help people eat better, live better,” Keeta continues to invest in technology, merchant enablement and local partnerships that support the Kingdom’s digital economy.

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