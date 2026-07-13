Mosquito-Borne Diseases Now Among the Top Travel Health Risks for Americans, New Analysis Finds

Drip Hydration Logo The most common sources of travel-related illnesses for Americans

Four of the ten most relevant travel health risks for U.S. travelers are mosquito-borne: dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Zika.

LOAS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of Americans prepare for summer travel abroad, medical experts at wellness provider Drip Hydration have published a comprehensive analysis of the travel illnesses most likely to affect U.S. travelers. The data show a striking pattern: Four of the ten highest-ranked travel health risks identified in this analysis are mosquito-borneThe analysis, based on CDC travel health guidance, GeoSentinel surveillance data, and U.S. public health records, identifies dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Zika as the mosquito-borne diseases of greatest concern to travelers this summer. With millions of Americans traveling abroad during peak vacation season, the findings come at a particularly relevant time.Rising Mosquito-Borne Infections Pose a Growing but Preventable Risk for U.S. TravelersOf the top ten travel health risks identified in the analysis, four are transmitted exclusively by mosquitoes.- Dengue fever saw a record 3,798 U.S. cases in 2024, with 97% linked to international travel [1]. There is no specific antiviral treatment, making consistent repellent use throughout the day the most effective defense.- Malaria causes approximately 2,000 U.S. cases per year, almost all acquired abroad, with sub-Saharan Africa representing the highest risk region [2]. The disease returned to domestic transmission in 2023 for the first time in 20 years, with locally acquired cases reported in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024 across several states.- Chikungunya, like dengue spread by day-biting Aedes mosquitoes, causes severe joint pain that can persist for months. Cases are rising in the Caribbean and Latin America, and a vaccine has become available in some countries for eligible adult travelers to high-risk regions.Climate and Mosquito Expansion Might Reshape Risk PatternsPublic health and climate research increasingly suggest that environmental changes may be contributing to the expansion of mosquito habitats in North America. Warmer temperatures and longer warm seasons are associated with broader mosquito activity ranges and extended transmission periods for diseases such as dengue. Some projections suggest that mosquito seasons in parts of the U.S. could lengthen by up to two months by mid-century under continued warming trends. While travel remains the primary driver of mosquito-borne disease importation into the United States, the distinction between “travel-acquired” and “locally acquired” infections is becoming increasingly less clear in certain regions.Prevention Remains the Most Effective StrategyDespite the severity of individual cases, all four mosquito-borne diseases in the top-ten list are preventable with appropriate precautions. The use of appropriate repellents remains the single most important behavioral measure, particularly for dengue and chikungunya, which are transmitted by day-biting mosquitoes that may be encountered throughout the day.Dr. Neal Kumar, a board-certified dermatologist with an MBA in health management and co-founder of Drip Hydration, underscores the importance of understanding transmission routes before travel:“Most travel-related illnesses are driven by a small number of familiar exposures, with mosquito-borne infections playing a central role alongside contaminated food and water. Use EPA-registered repellent consistently and throughout the day, combine this with protective clothing and screened environments where possible, and see a travel medicine provider before any trip to a high-risk region.”The complete analysis, including a full ranking of the top ten travel health risks, regional risk breakdowns, and detailed prevention guidance, is available at: THE MOST COMMON SOURCES OF TRAVEL-RELATED ILLNESSES FOR AMERICANS Sources:[1] https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/75/wr/mm7518a1.htm [2] https://www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes/about/about-mosquitoes-in-the-united-states.html -End- About Drip Hydration : Drip Hydration is a leading wellness provider that delivers in-home and on-demand health services, including IV hydration therapy, vitamin drips, and wellness treatments. By bringing cutting-edge therapies directly to clients' homes, offices, or events, Drip Hydration provides a convenient, personalized way to improve hydration, boost energy, enhance recovery, and support overall wellness. With a commitment to customer care, health, and convenience, Drip Hydration serves communities nationwide, offering tailored solutions designed to meet individual needs.

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