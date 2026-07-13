Cambell Street Bridge Repair Project Scheduled to Begin in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Monday, July 13, 2026

Contact:

Jeff Gillam, Project Engineer, 605-381-7408

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Beginning Monday, July 20, 2026, crews will close the northbound St. Joseph Street ramp under the Cambell Street viaduct bridge in preparation for upcoming bridge repair work in Rapid City. The ramp is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, a repair project will begin on the bridge deck. Crews will repair damaged concrete on the deck surface, working on one half of the bridge at a time. The project will include removing deteriorated concrete and replacing it with new material.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with a posted speed limit of 30 mph. Motorists can expect minor delays during morning and evening commutes.

Drivers should be prepared for slowed or stopped traffic and should remain alert for workers and equipment near the roadway.

The prime contractor on the $596,000 project is J.V. Bailey Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The repair project is expected to be complete in late October 2026. The overall project completion date is May 2027.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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