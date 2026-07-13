Common Knowledge Technology Named to the 2026 MSP 501 for the 9th Time, Among the World's Top Managed Service Providers

Common Knowledge Technology earned a spot on the 2026 MSP 501 for the 9th time, recognizing its excellence in managed IT, cybersecurity, and client service.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Knowledge Technology (CKT) has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, securing recognition on the 2026 MSP 501 for the 9th time, the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence. In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, CKT has once again proven its ability to deliver exceptional results, demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart.

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health, making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone of small, medium-sized, and large organizations around the world, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry. They're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology developed in collaboration with industry-leading experts, the MSP Summit Board, and past MSP 501 winners. The ranking rewards MSPs for long-term financial health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

MSP Summit is pleased to name Common Knowledge Technology to the 2026 MSP 501.

"Being named to the MSP 501 for the 9th time is more than an award. It's validation that our long-term approach to serving clients continues to make a meaningful impact," said Peter Horewitch, CEO of Common Knowledge Technology. "For nearly two decades, we've focused on building trusted relationships, delivering strategic guidance, and helping organizations confidently embrace new technologies. This recognition belongs to our incredible team and our clients, whose trust inspires us to raise the bar every day."

"The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking. It's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Our team works year-round to provide the insights, connections, and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving market. Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms, and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter. This recognition celebrates not just the achievements of these exceptional providers but also the collaborative ecosystem we've built together to drive the channel forward."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com) and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, September 28–30, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. All MSP 501 organizations will be featured on the MSP Summit website, along with aggregate data from the survey, in what has become some of the most coveted editorial content in the technology industry.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue accounted for nearly 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cybersecurity, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

The 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the MSP Summit content team. Data was collected online from February through May 2026. The MSP 501 recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other key performance indicators.

About Common Knowledge Technology: CKT is a Denver-based managed IT services and cybersecurity provider dedicated to helping organizations make smarter technology decisions with confidence. For more than two decades, CKT has delivered strategic IT guidance, proactive support, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and technology consulting that empower businesses to improve performance, reduce risk, and achieve their long-term goals. By combining deep technical expertise with a client-first approach, CKT serves as a trusted technology partner for organizations across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.ck-tek.com.

About Channel Partners, MSP Summit, and the MSP 501: Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest independent channel event serving the entire indirect sales channel, while MSP Summit is the premier event dedicated to the managed services community. Together, these events bring thousands of technology advisors, MSPs, vendors, and industry leaders together each year for expert-led education, business development opportunities, strategic networking, and insights into the technologies shaping the future of the channel. Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

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