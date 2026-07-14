Premier Equipment Solutions Brings AI-Powered Operational Intelligence to Its Growing Equipment Dealership Platform

Strategic AI initiative supports smarter decisions and a better, more connected customer experience

The opportunity isn't to replace the experience, judgment and relationships that define our business. It's to give our people better tools and spend less time on administrative tasks. ” — Andy Suhy, CEO of Premier Equipment Solutions

EAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Equipment Solutions today announced a strategic initiative to evaluate how artificial intelligence can enhance operations across its growing compact equipment dealership platform in the Northeast, beginning with the evaluation of Chasi, an AI solution developed specifically for equipment dealers and rental companies.The initiative reflects Premier Equipment Solutions' long-term strategy to improve productivity, strengthen customer relationships and equip its technicians, sales, service and parts teams and branch managers with better information to make faster, more informed decisions.“We believe AI will play an increasingly important role in helping our Bobcat compact equipment dealerships and equipment platform improve productivity, strengthen customer relationships and gain better operational insight,” said Andy Suhy, CEO of Premier Equipment Solutions. “The opportunity isn't to replace the experience, judgment and relationships that define our business. It's to give our people better tools and spend less time on administrative tasks. Whether someone is helping a customer purchase a machine, coordinating a rental, finding the right part, scheduling service or repairing equipment in the field, their time is most valuable when they're helping customers.”As part of its pilot project, Premier Equipment Solutions is evaluating how Chasi can improve visibility across customer interactions, sales activity, rentals, parts, service operations and fleet performance. The company is also evaluating how AI can help identify underutilized equipment, prioritize sales opportunities, spot changing customer needs earlier and provide leadership with better insight across a growing organization.Suhy, added, “Our business generates valuable information every minute of every day. AI gives us the opportunity to connect those pieces of information in ways that help us become a more responsive, more productive and more customer-focused organization.”“Premier Equipment Solutions has a thoughtful vision for how artificial intelligence can support its business,” said Akash Pavan, co-founder and CEO of Chasi. “Their focus on helping employees spend less time on administrative work and more time serving customers reflects exactly where the equipment dealership industry is headed. We're excited to support their evaluation as they explore new ways to improve productivity, strengthen customer relationships and drive better business outcomes.”About ChasiChasi is an AI solution built specifically for equipment dealers and rental companies. The company helps dealerships improve productivity, increase operational visibility and reduce administrative work across sales, rentals, parts and service operations. Founded in Brooklyn, New York, Chasi is backed by Y Combinator and investors behind companies including OpenAI, Airbnb, DoorDash, EquipmentShare and Reddit.About Premier Equipment SolutionsPremier Equipment Solutions is building a leading equipment sales, rental, parts and service platform across the Northeast through strategic acquisitions and a commitment to operational excellence. Backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company partners with exceptional local equipment businesses while investing in the people, technology and resources that help customers succeed. Learn more: https://peqs.com/

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