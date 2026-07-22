Virtue Medical Expands Access to Healthcare with New Clinics in Woodlands and Punggol

Virtue Medical has expanded access to healthcare services with clinic locations in Woodlands and Punggol, supporting those who need medical care closer to home.

At Virtue Family Clinic Woodlands, our focus has always been on providing care that is accessible, practical, and centred around the needs of the community.” — Dr Benson of Virtue Family Clinic Woodlands.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Medical has expanded access to primary healthcare services with clinic locations in Woodlands and Punggol, supporting residents and workers who need medical care closer to home. The expansion includes access to everyday GP consultations, Health Screening Packages, statutory and employment-related medical checks, and follow-up care for different stages of life.

The Woodlands and Punggol Clinic locations provide added convenience for patients seeking routine care, home based health screening options, and medical services linked to work, immigration, and general health needs. These include Work Permit medical examination, S Pass medical examination, Employment Pass medical check-up, PR medical examination, pre-employment medical screening, and related imaging requirements such as chest X-ray Singapore services through appropriate arrangements.

Improving Neighbourhood Access to Primary Care

The opening of clinics in Woodlands and Punggol reflects the growing need for community-based healthcare that is accessible, practical, and close to where people live and work. For many patients, proximity plays an important role in whether they seek medical attention early, attend follow-up reviews, or complete required health checks on time.

Virtue Medical’s neighbourhood clinic model is designed to support day-to-day healthcare needs in a familiar setting. This includes consultations for acute symptoms, chronic condition reviews, preventive care, vaccinations, health screenings, and administrative medical examinations required by employers or government processes.

The clinics also support patients who may need medical documentation, test referrals, and follow-up consultations after screening results are available. By operating in residential areas such as Woodlands and Punggol, the group aims to make basic healthcare services easier to reach without requiring patients to travel far from their homes or workplaces.

Supporting Employment and Immigration Medical Requirements

Virtue Medical’s services include medical examinations that may be required for employment, work pass applications, and residency-related processes. These can include Work Permit medical examination, S Pass medical examination, Employment Pass medical check-up, and PR medical examination services, depending on the individual’s requirements.

Such checks may involve a physical examination, blood tests, urine tests, and chest imaging where required by the relevant form or authority. Patients who need chest imaging may also search for an X-ray clinic Singapore or chest X-ray Singapore service as part of the required process.

Health Screening and Preventive Care

Beyond statutory medical examinations, Virtue Medical also provides health screening services for patients who want to review their general health. Health screening can help identify common risk factors such as high blood pressure, cholesterol concerns, diabetes risk, liver or kidney markers, and other issues that may not always cause early symptoms.

Virtue Medical’s Health Screening Packages are structured for different life stages and health concerns. According to the clinic’s published service information, most tests are performed at the clinic, while selected packages may involve imaging tests conducted through radiology partner branches.

Home-Based Screening Options

For patients who prefer not to visit a clinic for selected routine checks, Virtue Medical also provides Home Based Health Screening for eligible packages. This option allows patients to complete selected screening tests at home, with a nurse visit arranged for sample collection.

Based on Virtue Medical’s published information, home-based screening applies to selected packages and includes follow-up review of results. Patients who need physical examinations, imaging, or other clinic-based checks may still need to attend a clinic or partner facility, depending on the screening package or medical requirement.

Clinics in Woodlands and Punggol

Virtue Medical’s Woodlands clinic is located at 111 Woodlands Street 13, while its Punggol clinic is located at 168 Punggol Field, Punggol Plaza. These locations help extend the group’s care coverage across different residential areas in Singapore.

The Punggol Clinic provides access for residents in Punggol and nearby areas, including families, working adults, and individuals who require routine GP care or medical screening. The Woodlands clinic supports patients in the northern region who may need a nearby clinic for consultations, medical examinations, and follow-up reviews.

“At Virtue Family Clinic Woodlands, our focus has always been on providing care that is accessible, practical, and centred around the needs of the community. By offering primary care, medical screening, and X-ray services in one convenient location, we hope to make it easier for patients to manage their healthcare needs with confidence and peace of mind. We are proud to be part of the Woodlands community and to continue supporting residents, families, and workers in the area,” said Dr Benson of Virtue Family Clinic Woodlands.

Both locations are part of Virtue Medical’s broader primary care service network, which also includes its Queenstown clinic. Together, these clinics support patients seeking accessible medical care in different parts of Singapore.

A Practical Approach to Community Healthcare

Virtue Medical’s expansion into Woodlands and Punggol comes at a time when patients increasingly look for healthcare options that are clear, convenient, and easy to understand. For routine medical checks, employment screening, and preventive care, patients often benefit from clinics that can explain the process clearly and help them complete the necessary steps without confusion.

The clinic’s service approach includes transparent information on health screening, doctor-reviewed results, and practical guidance on next steps after testing. This is especially relevant for patients completing pre-employment medical screening or statutory medical examinations, where forms and requirements may vary depending on the pass type, employer, or authority involved.

About Virtue Medical

Virtue Medical is a Singapore-based GP clinic group providing primary care services, health screening, vaccinations, chronic care support, and medical consultations. Its clinic locations include Queenstown, Punggol, and Woodlands. The group also provides selected home-based health screening services and supports patients with doctor-reviewed results and follow-up care.

Clinic Details

Virtue Medical Clinic

Address: 158 Mei Ling Street #01-92, Singapore 140158

Phone: 8827 0222

Email: meiling@virtuemedical.com.sg

Virtue Family Clinic Punggol

Address: 168 Punggol Field #02-08A, Singapore 820168

Phone: 8839 0222

Email: punggol@virtuemedical.com.sg

Virtue Family Clinic Woodlands

Address: 111 Woodlands Street 13 #01-86, Singapore 730111

Phone: 8825 0222

Email: woodlands@virtuemedical.com.sg

Website: https://virtuemedical.com.sg/

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