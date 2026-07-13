Craig McGraw Appointed to New Jersey Motor Truck Association's Board of Directors

Craig McGraw VP of Sales & Marketing Trans American Trucking & Warehouse

Trans American Trucking executive and transport advocate brings more than 20 years of industry leadership to the NJMTA Board

Being named to the NJMTA Board of Directors is a great honor. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to ensure our industry has a strong voice in Trenton and Washington, DC.” — Craig McGraw

EAST BRUNSWICK , NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trans American Trucking Service, Inc. is proud to announce that President Craig McGraw has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the New Jersey Motor Truck Association (NJMTA), joining a distinguished group of industry leaders dedicated to advancing New Jersey's trucking and transportation sector.The NJMTA serves as the leading voice for New Jersey's trucking industry, advocating for policies that support the safe, efficient, and reliable movement of freight throughout the state. As a member of the Board of Directors, McGraw will help guide the association's efforts on legislative, regulatory, and industry issues impacting motor carriers and the broader supply chain."Craig has demonstrated a strong commitment to both the trucking industry and transportation advocacy," said Executive Director Chris Lutick of the New Jersey Motor Truck Association. "His leadership, industry expertise, and passion for advancing sound transportation policy make him an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors. We are excited to welcome Craig and look forward to his contributions as we continue working on behalf of New Jersey's trucking community."McGraw has long been active in transportation advocacy at both the state and federal levels. Most recently, he worked with Congressman Dave Taylor and industry stakeholders in Washington, D.C., on efforts to establish the first Congressional Trucking Caucus in United States history. The caucus was created to provide a dedicated forum in Congress for addressing issues affecting the trucking industry, supply chain efficiency, infrastructure investment, workforce development, and freight transportation policy."Being named to the NJMTA Board of Directors is a great honor," said McGraw. "I am proud to be part of an organization that advocates every day for transportation issues that impact businesses, communities, and consumers across New Jersey. I look forward to working alongside Executive Director Chris Lutick and my fellow board members to ensure our industry has a strong voice in Trenton and Washington, DC."As President of Trans American Trucking Service, McGraw has overseen the growth of one of New Jersey's leading specialized transportation, rigging, warehousing, and logistics providers. Under his leadership, the company has built a reputation for safety, reliability, and service while supporting major infrastructure, construction, and industrial projects throughout the region.About Trans American Trucking & WarehouseTrans American Trucking & Warehouse headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, provides specialized transportation, warehousing, and logistics solutions throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. For decades, the company has delivered safe, dependable service for customers across a wide range of industries.About the New Jersey Motor Truck AssociationThe New Jersey Motor Truck Association is the statewide trade association representing the trucking industry. Through advocacy, education, safety programs, and regulatory engagement, NJMTA works to promote a safe, efficient, and economically vibrant transportation network throughout New Jersey.

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