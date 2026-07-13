New Madrid License Office Transitioning to a New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for New Madrid License Office. The contract has been awarded to Allison Causey with Riverbend License Office, LLC.

The license office, located at 341 US Highway 61, will reopen on July 20, 2026. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Phone: (573) 748-6020.

While the office is closed for transition, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with all motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

• Charleston License Office – 104 East Tom White

• Malden License Office – 1112 North Douglas

• Sikeston License Office – 1213 South Main Street

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

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