Abigail 'the Advocate' Joins Down Syndrome Digital as Co-Creator, Reaching 74,000+ Families

The Down Syndrome Digital team with Abigail Adams at the NDSS Annual Convention

Two-year partnership pairs a leading self-advocate with the creation of digital tools reaching families in 30+ countries — with expansion to four more languages

We built 321 Playsy to reach families that traditional therapy models can't — geographically, financially, or linguistically.” — Jeremy Barnes, Founder, Down Syndrome Digital

NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Down Syndrome Digital (DSD), a non-profit foundation building digital learning tools for children with Down syndrome, today announced a two-year partnership with Abigail Adams — actress, athlete, motivational speaker, and public voice known as " Abigail the Advocate ." Abigail joins DSD as Ambassador and content co-creator, working alongside the team to shape the voice, content, and design of the Foundation's apps — ensuring they are built with people who have Down syndrome, not simply for them.The partnership arrives at a moment of rapid growth. Since launch in April 2025, DSD's flagship app 321 Playsy has reached 74,892 users across 30+ countries, with 31,346 monthly active users in May 2026 alone. The platform currently serves families in English, Arabic, Russian, and Hindi — with French launching this summer, and Spanish, Urdu, and Portuguese planned for later this year — expanding accessibility to eight languages by year-end.A partnership built on co-creation, not endorsement.Abigail Adams speaks publicly about her life with Down syndrome, performs in film and theater, competes as an athlete, and leads an engaged online community under the "Abigail the Advocate" brand. Over the next two years, she will contribute across content, fundraising, PR appearances, and the integration of her voice and character into DSD's apps."Too many apps for people with Down syndrome are made without listening to our voices. I said yes to Down Syndrome Digital because they asked me to be part of creating it, not just be a picture on the cover. I believe the best tools come from people who understand and care. Every child deserves to see someone like them helping make the world a better place."— Abigail Adams, Brand Ambassador and Co-CreatorHer role is defined as that of a partner and co-creator — reflecting the principle that products for the Down syndrome community are strongest when self-advocates are at the center of design, not the front of marketing."We built 321 Playsy to reach families that traditional therapy models can't — geographically, financially, or linguistically. Abigail embodies everything we build toward: what becomes possible for a child with Down syndrome when the right support meets them early enough. She's an actress, athlete, and advocate — and having her shape our platform as a co-creator means every family we reach encounters that possibility."— Jeremy Barnes, Founder, Down Syndrome DigitalAbout Down Syndrome DigitalDown Syndrome Digital is a non-profit foundation building scalable digital learning tools for families of children with Down syndrome — founded on the belief that high-quality support should reach every family, regardless of geography or means. Its flagship app, 321 Playsy, has reached 74,892+ users in 30+ countries since launch in April 2025. The Foundation also operates 321 Parentsy for parents of babies with Down syndrome, and is developing an Academy, an ongoing support layer, and AI-driven personalization. Available in English, Arabic, Russian, and Hindi — with French, Spanish, Urdu, and Portuguese expanding in 2026.321 Playsy App: https://downsyndrome.go.link/4jrUY Website: https://diamonddownsyndrome.digital Instagram: @downsyndrome.digitalAbout Abigail the AdvocateAbigail Adams is an American actress, athlete, and motivational speaker known publicly as "Abigail the Advocate." She speaks internationally about life with Down syndrome, performs in film and theater, and leads an active online community advocating for inclusion.Website: AbigailTheAdvocate.comInstagram: @abigail_the_advocateHow to get involvedFor donors and foundations interested in supporting global expansion: info@downsyndrome.digitalFor nonprofit and advocacy organizations interested in partnership: Amit Kate, Partnerships — amit.kate@downsyndrome.digitalPress contact: advert@downsyndrome.digitalFor CEO or spokesperson interview requests, please route through this address.

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