Winona County Road 101 temporarily reopens at I-90 westbound bridge replacement (July 10, 2026)

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Winona County Road 101 temporarily reopens at I-90 westbound bridge replacement

NODINE, Minn. – The Winona County Road 101 detour for the Interstate 90 westbound bridge replacement has been removed today, July 10, but will return in late-July or early-August, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews are replacing the I-90 westbound bridge half at a time, while keeping one lane open. The first half is completed, which allows the reopening of County Road 101 underneath for the remainder of the month.

Winona County Road 101 is scheduled to be closed again and detoured at the I-90 westbound bridge from late-July or early-August until the work is completed in mid-October. The detour route is Winona County Road 12 west at Dakota to Dakota Valley Drive east.

This work is part of the I-90 project between Nodine and Dakota, which began May 4. I-90 resurfacing, I-90 westbound bridge replacement over Winona County Road 101 and other road and safety improvements are part of this project.

To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website where you can also sign up to receive email updates.



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